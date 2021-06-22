Subscribe
Volvo recalls XC90 for faulty control display

Very sensitive controls responsible for latest recall

22 Jun 2021
Kathryn Fisk
Volvo XC-90
Volvo Australia is recalling examples of its 2016-2020 XC90 Excellence model variants over an issue with the rear seat control display.

The problem is said to affect just 11 cars sold between July 1, 2017 and August 31, 2020.

According to Product Safety Australia, if there is liquid, even as much as a drop, on the rear seat control display, the system may perceive this as a constant touch.

If this occurs when the front passenger seat control is selected, the front passenger seat may be moved forward or backwards until it reaches its end position which could injure vehicle occupants.

A list of VINs for affected vehicles is available here.

Volvo Australia has said it will contact affected owners in writing to request they make an appointment to have the vehicle repaired, free of charge.

To find a local dealer, visit: www.volvocars.com/au/find-a-dealer or contact the Volvo Customer Relations team on 1300 787 802.

Originally from the UK, Kathryn's working background in journalism is more red-top tabloid than motoring, but coming from a classic car loving family, it's hard not to have a passion for anything with four wheels - especially anything from the '80s.
 

