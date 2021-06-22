Volvo Australia is recalling examples of its 2016-2020 XC90 Excellence model variants over an issue with the rear seat control display.

The problem is said to affect just 11 cars sold between July 1, 2017 and August 31, 2020.

According to Product Safety Australia, if there is liquid, even as much as a drop, on the rear seat control display, the system may perceive this as a constant touch.

If this occurs when the front passenger seat control is selected, the front passenger seat may be moved forward or backwards until it reaches its end position which could injure vehicle occupants.