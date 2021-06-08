Snapshot The XC40 Recharge Pure Electric is Australia's first electric Volvo

$76,990 (plus on-road costs) for ~400km range and 4.9 seconds to 100km/h

Australian pricing has been announced for the upcoming 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, detailing a long driving range and a rich equipment list.

Available in just one specification and priced from $76,990 before on-road costs, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric – known in Europe as the XC40 P8 Recharge – will debut with a $12,000 premium over its plug-in hybrid sibling.

The new electric Volvo’s pricing will also see it positioned above the popular and pioneering Tesla Model 3 (around $63,000), while Hyundai’s upcoming Ioniq 5 EV is expected to debut in that $65-75k range.

For the spend, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric (let’s go with ‘PE’ from here on out) will get a 78kWh battery pack matched to a pair of 150kW electric motors mounted one at each axle for an all-wheel drive configuration. Torque is listed at 660Nm.

Volvo promises a driving range of up to 418 kilometres from one charge (WLTP tested), with a 0-100km/h time of 4.9 seconds – roughly in the heart of what EVs will achieve in relatively standard forms.

(The entry-level Model 3 claims a 448km WLTP-tested range and 5.6-second sprint to 100km/h, but the $77,900 variant boasts a huge 657km range and a sharper 4.4-second 0-100km/h run.)

It’s worth noting that like all EVs, the Recharge PE could show real-world driving range results in the neighbourhood of 350 kilometres, depending on outside conditions (cold weather sucks the life out of a battery) and your driving style. The latter is, of course, true of any car.

Among the wider XC40 line-up, the Recharge PE is unique in being the first Volvo in Australia to feature the company’s new Google-developed Android infotainment system – fully integrating the popular mobile operating system rather than merely mirroring a phone-based session. Google Assistant (“Hey google”), Google Maps and the Google Play Store are all built-in.

The Recharge PE is also the only XC40 without a start/stop button – instead, the car is ready to drive as soon as you’ve buckled up.

Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, Harman Kardon sound, and safety tech that includes familiar Volvo systems like City Safety sensors and autonomous braking, Collision Warning and Mitigation, and Parking Assist. A full list of equipment highlights is listed below.

The XC40 Recharge PE will also come with a five-year / unlimited-kilometre warranty on the vehicle and eight years of warranty on the battery, along with a three-year / 100,000km wear-and-tear plan on consumables like brake discs and pads, and wiper blades.

Roadside assist is packaged for eight years.

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric standard features

20-inch 5V Spoke Matt Graphite Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Harman Kardon Premium Sound System

9-inch Centre Screen Display

Digital radio (DAB+)

Wireless device mirroring, Android Auto and CarPlay

Speech function

Inductive charging for smartphones

City Safety Collision Warning and Mitigation, Front and Rear Park Assist, Front and Rear with Camera Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist and Lane Keeping Aid 360-degree camera Parking assistance, front and rear

Hill start assist and Hill Descent Control

Keyless Entry and Hands-Free tailgate

Electronic Folding Exterior Mirrors

Auto Dimming Internal and External Mirrors

LED Headlight System

Two-Zone Climate Control System

Leather-accented Seating

Heated front seats

Heated rear seats

Front and rear carpet mats

Power Folding Rear Headrests

When will the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric be on sale in Australia?

Volvo has confirmed the XC40 Recharge PE will land in Australia sometime in the third quarter of 2021. If the conventional SUV look isn't quite your style, the more coupe-like C40 electric SUV will arrive around a year later.