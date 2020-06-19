WhichCar
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and SVJ 63 recalled

By James Robinson, 15 Apr 2021 Car News

2018-2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and SVJ 63 recalled

Issue with faulty hood hinges identified

Lamborghini Australia is issuing a recall for 22 examples of its Aventador SVJ and SVJ 63 after an issue involving faulty hood hinges was flagged.

According to Lamborghini, affected examples of the V12 hypercar may have bolts that loosen on the hood hinges.

If the issue is not addressed and owners continue to drive the affected vehicles, there is a possibility that the hood could flip open or even detach from the car completely. 

The Italian automaker will notify owners of the affected vehicles, and once parts become available, owners will be asked to make a booking with their preferred authorised Lamborghini dealership so the hood screws can be replaced. 

Anyone seeking further information can contact Automobili Lamborghini SpA via email at customercare@lamborghini.com.

Alternatively, Lamborghini Australia has provided a list of the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers, which can be viewed here

