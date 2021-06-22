Subscribe
Toyota again recalls C-HR over fuel pump fault

More than 15,000 vehicles now affected Down Under, second time this month a notice has been issued

22 Jun 2021
Kathryn Fisk
Toyota C-HR
Toyota Australia is recalling almost 8000 examples of its 2019-2021 C-HR model SUV over a fuel pump issue which could cause a fire.

The problem is said to affect 7671 NGX10 and NGX50 cars sold between December 2019 and May this year.

According to Product Safety Australia, the fault lies with the internal components of the fuel pump which may wear and fracture the welded area, and in turn this could lead to a leak in the engine compartment and cause a fire.

Toyota has said it will be contacting affected owners in writing, requesting they make an appointment at their preferred Toyota dealer for inspection and, if required, fuel pump replacement, free of charge. 

 

2020 Toyota C-HR
C-HR

A list of VINs for affected vehicles is available here.

Parts are expected to be available between the end of June and the middle of July.

To find a local dealer, visit: https://www.toyota.com.au/find-a-dealer

For further information, consumers should contact the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366 (Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm AEST).

The issue is just the latest in a series of fuel-pump related problems for Toyota, with another 7600 C-HRs being recalled last  month, and more than 70,000 models affected across the Japanese marque's range late last year.

A spokesman for Toyota Australia said: "The fuel pump recall announced by Toyota in May 2021 is unrelated to the recall from December 2020 as it concerns different types of fuel pumps.
 
"The December recall was an expansion of vehicles needing to be recalled for the same issue in March and October of 2020.
 
"Both these matters have been investigated by Toyota globally. As always, we will continue to monitor and investigate any field reports relating to our vehicle, with the highest focus on customer safety."
Kathryn Fisk
News Editor
Originally from the UK, Kathryn's working background in journalism is more red-top tabloid than motoring, but coming from a classic car loving family, it's hard not to have a passion for anything with four wheels - especially anything from the '80s.
 

