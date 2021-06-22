Toyota Australia is recalling almost 8000 examples of its 2019-2021 C-HR model SUV over a fuel pump issue which could cause a fire.
The problem is said to affect 7671 NGX10 and NGX50 cars sold between December 2019 and May this year.
According to Product Safety Australia, the fault lies with the internal components of the fuel pump which may wear and fracture the welded area, and in turn this could lead to a leak in the engine compartment and cause a fire.
Toyota has said it will be contacting affected owners in writing, requesting they make an appointment at their preferred Toyota dealer for inspection and, if required, fuel pump replacement, free of charge.
A list of VINs for affected vehicles is available here.
Parts are expected to be available between the end of June and the middle of July.
To find a local dealer, visit: https://www.toyota.com.au/find-a-dealer
For further information, consumers should contact the Toyota Recall Assist helpline on 1800 987 366 (Monday to Friday, 8am - 6pm AEST).
The issue is just the latest in a series of fuel-pump related problems for Toyota, with another 7600 C-HRs being recalled last month, and more than 70,000 models affected across the Japanese marque's range late last year.
