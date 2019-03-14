2020 Honda Civic hatch price and features - five-door range gets safety upgrade

An updated version of the Honda Civic hatch range has hit local showrooms boasting advanced safety and sleek styling. While there have been upgrades to the interior and exterior styling, Honda Australia have made safety the priority with more active driver-assist technologies now made standard on the VTi-L and RS grades.

The enhanced safety fit-out, dubbed 'Honda Sensing' includes features like active cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist, and was previously only available on the high-spec Civic VTi-LX.

“The inclusion of Honda Sensing as standard equipment on two additional Civic hatch variants, represents another step in our plan to introduce the full suite of intelligent driver-assist and active safety technologies right across the Honda vehicle range over the next few years,” Honda Australia Director, Mr. Stephen Collins said.

READ MORE: Here's how the 10th-gen Honda Civic hatch stacks up. Read our review!

“Since we announced that plan we’ve added Honda Sensing onto the CR-V VTi-S AWD model, the all-new Accord has arrived fully equipped with Honda Sensing and now all Civic sedan and hatch models powered by the 1.5-litre VTEC turbo engine have the system as well, reflecting our ongoing commitment to support the safe and comfortable driving of our customers.”

With this recent refurb Honda Australia have also focused on various exterior styling upgrades. The Civic-RS hatch includes new design 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with wider 235/40 ZR18 95Y Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, to enhance grip and improve handling. The VTi and VTi-S grades both boast all new wheel designs, while the VTi-L wheel has a dark grey finish on the 17-inch alloy wheels.

READ MORE: Shopping for a Civic? Here's everything you need to know about the Honda Civic range

Other additional features of note include refreshed front and rear bumper plastics, rear privacy glass on VTi-S, the introduction of auto high-beam as part of Honda Sensing on VTi-L, RS and VTi-LX, plus the addition of metallic red, gloss white and pearlescent orange paint colours (the latter on RS only).

Inside the new Civic hatch range there are noticeable enhancements in the instrumental panel, seat trims and controls for audio and ventilation systems. Also worth a mention is an upgrade for the touchscreen infotainment unit, refreshed dashboard trim inserts, volume control knob incorporating audio on/off functions and push buttons for one touch adjustment of fan speed on the dual zone climate control system.

Pricing