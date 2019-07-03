2020 Kia Sorento goes hybrid

Kia has released more teaser images of its imminent fourth-generation Sorento large SUV, ahead of its official debut at the Geneva show next month.

And if the most recent renderings are representative of the production version, the Kia line-up is about to get its most dashing SUV to date. Spoiler alert: spy shots that have already captured the real deal in public confirm it is indeed a stunner.

Not only will the all-new Sorento introduce a handsome design to the family, it will be the first model to roll on a new SUV platform which brings a host of technological advancements to match the smouldering looks.

Inside, the new Sorento will offer more space, a host of new driver assistance systems, revised and updated information and entertainment tech, as well as the introduction of hybrid power for the Sorento bloodline.

Beyond those meagre pickings, the South Korean brand has not elaborated on any Sorento details, but you’ll only have to wait until March 3 to find out everything when the new model is officially launched at the Geneva motor show.

With its improvements to practicality and aesthetics, Kia’s new large SUV will give other competitors in its class something to worry about, including the excellent Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda’s CX-9 and the Kluger from Toyota.

Globally, the Sorento has racked up a whopping three million sales since its introduction in 2002, and the model continues to attract some attention in Australia where it found more than 250 driveways in the first month of this year.

As for finer details, don’t expect the Sorento to be offered with the monstrous alloy wheels featured in these images, or the cool deleted door handles, or fat exhausts, but it will arrive with its cool triple-point headlights, slick lower front and roof spoilers, and blade details found on the flanks and rear side windows.

Exact timing for a 2020 Kia Sorento Australian launch is yet to be confirmed, but pricing and local specifications are expected soon after the new model is officially revealed next month.