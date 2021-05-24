Snapshot
- 683 vehicles affected
- Wiring fault may cause short circuit, fire
- Toyota will fix the fault free of charge
Toyota Australia has issued a recall for 683 examples of its top-shelf 2020 HiLux Rogue dual-cab ute.
According to the Japanese manufacturer, a fault has been identified with the cargo roller cover’s wiring, which may be routed incorrectly.
This could cause chafing against the battery clamp post, and if the power wire insulation is damaged, it could lead to a short circuit.
Toyota says there’s an increased risk of a fire breaking out if a short circuit does occur.
The automaker will be contacting affected owners via letter, email, or SMS and asking them to make an appointment with their preferred local Toyota dealership, where the problem will be fixed free of charge.
Toyota has also compiled a list of all the affected vehicles’ VIN numbers, which can be viewed here.
