Volkswagen’s strictly limited first run of 2020 camper vans have sold out just nine hours after they were made available to order online, with the equivalent Multivan version going the same way - fast.

The California Beach camper van and Multivan Cruise limited edition were only put up for grabs on its website at 10am yesterday, and the limited run of 30 nostalgic Transporter-based campers had sold out before 7pm.

While there are some remaining examples of the Multivan Cruise at the time of writing, Volkswagen advises interested customers to act fast, as this is the only chance to grab a version of the new so-called T6.1 model in 2020.

It’s the latest in a series of specials which celebrate the company’s iconic Type 2/Transporter/Kombi, which has been the extraordinarily versatile Volkswagen workhorse for the last 71 years.

Read next: Volkswagen Kombi 70

If you had your heart set on an example of the now sold out California Beach camper, the good news is that the 60 special editions are an "aperitif" for the new camper and Multivan range, said Volkswagen Australia corporate communications general manager Paul Pottinger.

While future versions may not be made available in exactly the same specifications as the now unavailable California Beach and rapidly diminishing Cruise, other less limited variants will follow in 2021 including more California variants available to order from August 1.

Taking the short-wheelbase T6.1 as its basis, the special California Beach camper was priced $94,990 and added a power pop top roof, swivel front seats, a fold away bed, interior blinds, a second battery, and even included a dining table and two chairs.

Read next: More cool Kombis!

On the outside, the special campers are identifiable with two-tone paint available in three colour combinations, 17-inch alloy wheels a silver fold out awning and a blacked-out B-pillar.

The Multivan Cruise is priced from $73,990 and shares the special two-tone paint scheme albeit with a different colour palette, and larger 18-inch wheels.

Like the camper, it arrives with a high level of standard equipment including the company’s Digital Cockpit instrument cluster, LED headlights, power tailgate, and Art Velour upholstery with heaters for the front seats.



Both versions of the T6.1 are powered by the company’s EU6 emissions compliant 110kW TDI340 diesel engine, coupled to a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Read More: VW Caddy Beach is a pint-sized Kombi camper for the new age

The Multivan version has front-wheel drive, while the camper offers a little more go-anywhere adventurousness with the company’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.