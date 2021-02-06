Audi has hinted a new E-Tron concept will debut at the Shanghai Auto Show next week after it uploaded a teaser to its global media database.

The image is a sketch of what is speculated to be an EV concept the brand promised for the show. It is plausible, since Audi has titled the image "World Premiere: Audi at Auto Shanghai on April 19".

As for what the concept car will be, it’s clear that it won’t be an SUV. The cropped-in sketch shows a long front bonnet hunkered down on low-profile wheels, suggests front-engine sedan, wagon or coupe proportions.

The E-Tron treatment in the front lower grille points towards it finding its way into the brand's EV range, which consists of the E-Tron SUV that is already on sale and will soon welcome a pair of SUVs known as the Q4 (pictured above) and Q4 Sportback.

However, large brake calipers pictured within this concept’s wheels also set sporty pretensions for the concept. Like the E-Tron GT, a Taycan-based rival on its way to Australia, this new concept flanks its front grille with two sizeable air guides.

Maybe, a new E-Tron GT variant is on its way. However, thin headlights and a fully enclosed grille with black surrounds contradict this.

What platform resides under this concept would reveal a lot about what it is. Audi has developed the E-Tron GT on the J1 platform, its new Q4 SUV on the MEB platform and outlined a new premium vehicle PPE platform.

Whatever platform this concept will use, it underlines the commitment Audi made to launch 20 electric vehicles by 2025 is progressing at a rapid pace. Stay tuned for more next week.