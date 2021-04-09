2021 Citroen C5 teased ahead of April 12 unveiling

The 2021 Citroen C5 has had glimpses of its angular, avant-garde styling teased in a new 12-second video posted by the manufacturer on social media.

Shot at dusk, the footage shows a sleek-looking crossover body shape with sharp creases, folds and an overall low-slung profile that looks to have moved the game a fair way on from the outgoing C5.

At the front, the new C5 sports large, arrow-shaped daytime running lights, which wrap around either side of a dual-line chrome grille that seamlessly transitions into Citroen’s famed logo.

The bonnet appears muscular and quite heavily contoured, with two prominent lips rising on either side of it, and overall, it doesn’t look too dissimilar to Citroen’s striking CXperience concept of 2016.



The Citroen CXperience concept.

The flanks of the crossover appear similarly aggressive, flexing tough-looking flared wheel arches and slender chrome strips that line the tops of the car’s door sills.

At the back, slender 3D taillights wrap around the top portion of the wheel arches, harmoniously integrating into the car’s tailgate, which also features a prominent lip spoiler.

The new 2021 Citroen C5 is rumoured to share the same EMP2 chassis architecture as the Peugeot 508, thanks to both automakers being owned by the recently created Stellantis auto group.

Nothing is yet known about what powertrains will be available when the C5 launches, however, the 508 currently runs both a 1.5-litre and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine and a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder PureTech petrol engine, which can also be had as a plug-in hybrid.

The new C5 is expected to be unveiled on April 12. What this space as WhichCar brings you all the latest updates.

MORE: C5 stories

MORE: All Citroen stories

