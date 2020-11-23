Ford's top Wildtrak X is back for the 2021 Ranger, with the model welcoming another special edition variant that boosts its off-road swagger.

The 2021 Ranger Wildtrak X picks up where the 2020 version will soon leave off as supply runs out, introducing unique modifications to its exterior, interior and equipment levels.

As before, the Wildtrak X’s chief additions comprise black side steps, wheel arch flares, roof rails, front grille and nudge bar.

There’s no intake snorkel this time around, but it does feature another 20.5-inch LED light bar that sits fore of a redesigned front grille.

Under a black sports bar is the same Power Roller Shutter that added 80mm opening length between the roller canister and tailgate, as well as 20mm extra height clearance.

The new Wildtrak X also rides on 18-inch alloys with a 35mm offset for a wider stance, fitted with chunky off-road tyres.

Finishing touches in Sabre orange on the roll bar and matched to the front nostril intakes are reflected inside the cabin, with stitching and seat accents in the same hue.

It’s otherwise standard fare inside with Ford Sync 3 technology loaded on to the multimedia system.

FordPass Connect also features, equipping the X with a modem that pairs with smartphones to enable remote vehicle functions.

You can order a Wildtrak X with either a six-speed or 10-speed automatic powertrain, with either option dictating a different engine size and manufacturer listed price.

The six-speed auto comes with Ford's long-serving 3.2-litre six-cylinder turbo diesel, which pumps out 147KW/470Nm and returns 8.9 litres fuel consumption on the combined fuel economy cycle.

It’ll cost $66,490, or $200 more than the previous X.

For another $1500 you can order the 10-speed auto that employs the brand's 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel.

It bumps outputs to 157kW/500Nm and drives down fuel consumption to 7.4l/100km on the combined cycle.

Both powertrains allow the Wildtrak X to carry 913kg in payload and tow up to 3500kg.

