2021 Ford Ranger Tremor teaser: junior Raptor on the way

Days after the Ford Ranger Tremor was revealed in the United States, it sounds like Aussies are about to get a similar product after Ford Australia dropped a teaser campaign on its Instagram account.

The Ranger Tremor in the US is effectively a lower-spec Ranger Raptor (which isn’t available Stateside), fitted with Fox Racing off-road dampers, increased ride height, 32-inch off-road tyres, front coilovers with leaf-spring rears and trim enhancements including suede insert seats and an exterior sticker pack.



US specification Ford Ranger Tremor

From the brief glimpses we can see, it seems like a similar amount of kit will be offered on Australia’s version.

The Fox shocks, heavy-duty side steps, black-out roll bar, red stickers, auxiliary blank buttons for aftermarket equipment and underbody protection were all caught on tape in the short teaser video.

There’s also a high-mount tow bar for improved off-road clearance and a set of all-terrain tyres similar to the US-spec Tremor.

That amount of kit clearly points to a more substantial special edition than current offerings, leading us to believe that this newcomer will be a more affordable Ranger Raptor.

While the US-spec Tremor is powered by a 200kW/420Nm 2.3-litre Ecoboost four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a 10-speed transmission, we expect the Australian version to stay the course with diesel engines.

That’ll either mean a 2.0-litre four-cylinder bi-turbo diesel engine with 157kW/500Nm or a 3.2-litre five-cylinder turbo diesel with 147kW/470Nm - and most likely just the former.

We asked Ford Australia for further details but it's keeping quiet on what this new variant is and when it’ll see the light of day.

However, don’t expect a long wait after the seeing amount of detail revealed in the teaser video.

This mysterious new Ranger will add another feather in the cap of Aussie Ranger special editions joining the Wildtrak X, Tradesman, FX4 and Sport, ahead of an all-new Ranger which will be revealed toward the end of next year.

In the mean time, stay tuned to WhichCar as we pass on further information regarding this special edition as soon as we get it.