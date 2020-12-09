2021 Genesis GV70 range detailed

Genesis’ first mid-sized SUV, the GV70, will arrive in Australia in the second quarter of 2020 with four feature-packed variants and a choice of three turbocharged powertrains shared with its GV80 large-SUV sibling.

Pricing will be revealed closer to launch, but expect the range to start around the mid-$60k mark with the GV70 2.5T, which is powered by a 224kW/422Nm 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard premium features include genuine leather upholstery, leather-appointed dashboard, door and console trim with stitching, adjustable ambient lighting, 14.5-inch touchscreen, augmented reality navigation display, wireless phone charger, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, remote start, power-operated hands-free tailgate, panoramic sunroof and second-row sunshades.

Advanced safety

The GV70 also comes with a long list of safety features including autonomous emergency braking that detects cyclists and pedestrians and will stop the vehicle if it detects a side-on collision.

Other standard safety and driver assist features include blind spot viewing monitor, driver attention alert, high beam assist, intelligent speed limit assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, surround-view monitor and trailer stability assist.

The range continues with the GV70 2.5T AWD featuring a 2.5-litre turbo powertrain that drives all four wheels when needed, and the GV70 2.2D AWD, which pairs a new 154kW/440Nm 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine with the eight-speed auto and, as the name suggests, AWD.

All three of these versions share the above equipment levels and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The G70 range is topped by the 3.5T AWD Sport (pictured) which is powered by a 279kW/530Nm twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre petrol V6. It too, is paired with the eight-speed automatic transmission, as well as AWD and an electromechanical Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) on the rear axle.

The 3.5T AWD Sport gains additional extras over the rest of the range, including Nappa leather and suede appointed sports seats, suede headlining and pillars, real aluminium trim, 21-inch alloy wheels, sport brakes, and sporty body kit.

G70 option packs

The Genesis G70 can be further enhanced with optional Sport Line and Luxury Packages.

The former brings a range of extras to the 2.5T, 2.5 AWD and 2.2D AWD variants including 19-inch Sport Line alloy wheels, a sports brake package, a large exhaust pipes and a Sport+ drive mode.

It also incorporates a Sport Line exterior package including Sport front and rear bumpers, gloss-black Sport radiator grille, front skid plate and roof rails, and dark chrome radiator grille surround and window frame trims.

Inside, the Sport Line package includes Nappa Leather upholstery and suede appointed sport seats, suede headlining and pillars, a sport steering wheel, sport alloy pedals, sport aluminium trim, and sport gauges for oil temperature, torque and turbo.

The Luxury Package introduces additional Genesis Active Safety Control technologies, including forward-attention warning and rear-parking collision-avoidance assist systems.

Other extras include intelligent front lighting system, Genesis logo puddle lamps, rear privacy glass, Nappa leather quilted seats, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with 3D function, a head-up display, driver position memory system, power-adjustable steering column, fingerprint authentication system, and a 1050w 16-speaker HARMAN audio system.

There is also a Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) system, an 18-way adjustable driver’s seat, driver’s seat massage function, a heated steering wheel, heated second row seats, and three-zone climate control.

The first-ever GV70 also comes with a choice of eleven exterior colours (eight gloss and three matte), eight interior colours and four interior trim inserts, to allow customers to personalise their vehicle.

Practicality

For all its luxury features, the Genesis G70 has a 542-litre boot, which compares well with key rivals including the Lexus NX (500 litres) and the German Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC trio that each carries 550 litres. Folding the GV70's rear seats down expands cargo carrying capacity to 1678 litres.

The petrol versions come with a space saver spare wheel under the boot floor while the diesel is equipped with a tyre repair kit.

All GV70s have a handy 2200kg braked towing capacity.