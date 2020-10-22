Five SUVs to look for in 2021

As sure as eggs are eggs, there will be a brace of fresh, new SUVs coming to Australia in 2021.

The segment easily outsells every other in the market, and despite a soft 2020 sales year, companies are expecting people to spend more money on new cars rather than overseas holidays or other toys.

Here, then, are a few of the new SUVs you'll be able to check out as we move through 2021.

Arrival date: February

Audi has refreshed its Q5, releasing details on the model’s new line-up ahead of a launch in Australia for early 2021.

This update on the five-door medium SUV arrives halfway through its second generation.

The new Q5 debuts a fresh look, upgraded cabin technology and a suite of new engines with mild-hybrid systems.

Arrival date: tbc

‘Athletic Elegance’, the same design language recently bestowed upon the updated 2021 Genesis G70, is present here with a Genesis crest grille, flanked by two horizontally split headlights, much like the new G70.

At the rear, the split light treatment continues, with huge exhaust exits featuring prominently.

Arrival date: May 2021

Hyundai’s new radically-designed Tucson should hit the market around the same time as the new Nissan X-Trail, and marks the second-generation of one of its most popular models.

Headline items for the new car include a pair of 10.3-inch screens which make up the infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, connected car-to-home technology and ambient lighting for the cabin.

Arrival date: second half of 2021

While the second-generation Isuzu MU-X has taken a step away from D-Max in terms of design, it's still based upon its ute sibling.

That said, there's no doubt that this latest iteration is a huge step forward from its predecessor, and a definite side-step away from the D-Max.

Despite Thai MU-X models being slated for a November on-sale date, an Australian arrival isn’t expected until the second half of 2021.

Arrival date: February

Mitsubishi has revealed that it will replace its ancient Outlander medium SUV next year with a car that’s larger on the inside, bolder on the outside and coming after the Toyota RAV4 in the technology stakes.

It previewed a single shadowy image on its social media channels, ahead of a February 2021 launch date.

As part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, Mitsubishi will – as outlined in this plan – defer to Nissan when it comes to the underpinnings of the mid-sized Outlander, which will reportedly mirror those found underneath the next-generation X-Trail.

Engine tech for the next Outlander could go a variety of ways. The new platform will be capable of offering front- and all-wheel-drive, while the latest 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine from the current Eclipse Cross, along with its continuously variable transmission, is a pretty good bet.