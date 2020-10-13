Whichcar's 2021 new car calendar

As it turns out, the new car pipeline looks bright in Australia, which would never have been taken for granted after a year where COVID-19 clogged it more than a couple times.

Over the next year, over 50 models across the mainstream brands will debut major updates or refreshes, filling the calendar we've made up here with drool-worthy game-changers and promising challengers.

And whether you're in the market for a new ride or keeping an eye on what's coming, everything you're looking for is right here to peruse.

Arrival date: June



This is an iterative update, reflecting the launch of parent company Volkswagen’s new Golf Mk8.

Both take the group’s MQB shared architecture and update it heavily, with a raft of technical changes to bring the modular matrix bang up to date.

Read more HERE

Headline news includes the arrival of 48-volt mild hybrid systems, a full plug-in hybrid (PHEV) to follow and lashings of new tech inside to satisfy Generation Digital.

A large 10.1-inch touchscreen is standard on every model and the computers running the infotainment are 10 times more powerful than before, meaning everything from satellite navigation to voice recognition are noticeably more rapid and accurate in their operation.

Arrival date: mid-2021



The Audi Q2 has been updated with a new look, new colours, new wheels and a new interior (in places at least). Plus new Audi Connect online services, new driver assistance systems and new headlights.

The entire range gets LED headlights now, while top-spec variants are fitted with LED Matrix lamps as standard.

These also get adaptive sports suspension, Nappa leather, dual-zone climate, Bang & Olufsen stereos, panoramic roof, a rear-view camera and all of the safety systems Audi could pack into the car.

READ Audi reveals the angular new Q2

At launch, you can definitely get a 1.5-litre TFSI turbo petrol, with more TFSI and some TDI engines expected to join the range down the line.

Arrival date: mid-2021

Because it's taken so long to get here, Australia’s first SQ2 will actually be the newly facelifted version.

This means it’ll arrive bearing subtle exterior tweaks, including a new grille, redesigned headlight assemblies and a new lower front-bumper design that’s reflected in the rear bumper’s new look.

Packing a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the S3-powered SQ2 is claimed to hit to 100km/h from rest in just 4.9 seconds.

It’s apparently good for 250km/h and can sip as little as 7.7 litres of fuel per 100km.

Arrival date: second half of 2021



The new S3’s mechanical specification is very similar to the outgoing model’s, consisting of a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive.

Outputs are unchanged at 228kW/400Nm, or at least that’s the case overseas.

Happily, Australian cars, set to arrive in the second half of 2021, will benefit from the full whack rather than the more conservative 213kW/380Nm tune of the outgoing model.

MORE The new Audi S3

The S3 is a little larger than its predecessor, measuring 4351mm long, 1816mm wide and 1438mm tall, an increase of 29mm, 31mm and 34mm respectively, though the wheelbase remains 2630mm. Weight has also risen 35kg.

Arrival date: February

Audi has refreshed its Q5, releasing details on the model’s new line-up ahead of a launch in Australia for early 2021.

This update on the five-door medium SUV arrives halfway through its second generation.

The new Q5 debuts a fresh look, upgraded cabin technology and a suite of new engines with mild-hybrid systems.

Arrival date: second half of 2021

Built on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, the Audi RS e-Tron GT is the first Audi RS model to go fully electric, skipping the plug-in hybrid stage altogether and beating hi-po rivals BMW M and Mercedes-AMG to market with emissions-free motoring.

DRIVEN: Audi RS e-Tron GT

Power comes from high-energy 83.7kWh (93kWh gross) battery that feeds two synchronous motors – a 175kW motor powers the front axle and is shared with the regular e-Tron GT, but the rear is larger and more powerful, at 335kW.

Just like the Taycan, there’s a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, and a focus on coasting rather than recuperation to extend battery range.

Arrival date: second half of 2021

BMW'S first electric SUV built from the ground up on a new EV platform shares exterior dimensions of an X5, is as tall as an X6 and has the wheelbase of an X7.

It also features BMW's new ‘fifth-generation’ electric powertrain tech, which includes a 100kWh battery pack that contributes to a usable range beyond 600 kilometres on one charge.

MORE Next-gen BMW iX EV SUV flagship revealed

Two e-motors – one on each axle – provide 367kW of shove, good for a 0-100km/h sprint in under five seconds. BMW says the iX is capable of up to 200W DC fast charging, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge to be done in 40 minutes.

BMW Australia has confirmed the iX will be available in the second half of 2021.

Arrival date: mid-2021

The first fully-electric SUV from the German carmaker is based on the big-selling X3 SUV rather than being a bespoke model, like the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-Tron and its new iX sibling.

MORE BMW iX3 revealed

The iX3 will arrive in Australia mid-2021, bringing an 80kWh electric powertrain to the tune of 210kW and 400Nm and a 6.8-second 0-100km/h sprint.

BMW says it’ll provide an impressive 460km range, as determined on a WLTP test cycle. Using fast-charging, the iX3 is capable of receiving 80 per cent charge in 34 minutes.

The 80kWh battery sends power to a single motor at the rear axle for exclusively rear-wheel drive. It's a different approach to some of its competitors, which use multiple motors for all-wheel-drive.

Arrival date: March 2021

Say hello to the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 and, yes, that grille is real. M Division's latest weapons debut a very different look to their predecessors as BMW seeks to steal market share from the likes of Mercedes-AMG, Audi and Alfa Romeo.



The BMW M3 and M4 will be available in both manual and automatic guises in Australia in Q1 2021 starting from $144,900 for a base M3 in rear-drive, manual.

The M4 is another $5000 on top of that, though Competition variants for each are $154,900 for M3 Competition and again at $5000 more, it's $159,900 for a new BMW M4 Competition.

Arrival date: June 2021

BMW has announced pricing for its incoming front-wheel-drive hot hatchback, the 128ti.

But while it’s aiming for a more traditional hot-hatch buyer than the range-topping M135i xDrive, thanks to a 180kW FWD layout, there's nothing familiar about its $56,900 price tag – at least among its rivals.

The BMW 128ti represents almost a $10,000 increase on the base 118i, adding unique 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather seats, a leather steering wheel with unique stitching and velour floor mats on top of its mechanical upgrades listed below.

Chevrolet Corvette

Arrival date: late 2021



Australia’s first Chevrolet Corvette also happens to be the bloodline’s most radical, with the mid-engine C8 locked in for 2021 despite COVID-19, parts shortages and labour disputes shaking production targets.

Holden’s death now sees General Motors Specialty Vehicles take the reins for distribution.

MORE Prices predicted to rise for Corvette C8

When it arrives the C8 promises a shift in the Yank supercar’s story, with its mid-mounted atmo LT2 V8 producing 369kW/637Nm with the Z51 performance pack.

That’s sent to the rear wheels exclusively through an eight-speed dual-clutch, good for 97km/h in less than 3.0sec.

Arrival date: tbc

The HSV drive-swapped Chevrolet Silverado 2500 has sold out in Australia, leaving us in wait for the updated version to arrive through GMSV.

Right-hand drive construction is expected to continue through the Walkinshaw Group, while leaving the door open for the Tahoe SUV and Suburban multi-seater, which are based on the same architecture as the Silverado.

MORE GMSV launches in Australia and NZ with over 50 dealers

The Cadillac Escalade is a contender for the same reason. Its ‘gangsta rapper’ appeal is also a factor.

Local RHD conversions of Silverado-based big trucks would be enhanced by preferential transaction rates, with the outgoing 2500 set at $114,990.

Arrival date: April

Ford has locked and loaded 700 Mach 1s for local shores next April, treating Oz to its closest taste of a factory Shelby Mustang.

MORE Ford reveals the new Mustang Mach 1 and its Shelby-inspired track bits

Priced slightly less than $84K, the Mach 1 mates its 5.0-litre atmo V8 (343kW/556Nm) to a GT350 six-speed manual or a 10-speed auto fitted with improved cooling.

All models also score GT350 and GT500-derived cooling systems up front and underneath.

Also to be confirmed is a handling pack that adds wider wheels and downforce-aiding aero.

Arrival date: first half of 2021

Drift and mode are two words you think you’d never hear along with Genesis G70, mainly because it’s rear-wheel drive.

But the redesigned G70 due early 2021 is debuting a new all-wheel-drive powertrain for its 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 that can still bake the rears when you’re up for a hoon.

MORE 2021 Genesis G70 scores AWD, drift mode

It’s not confirmed for Oz, but our V6s will score a Sport+ mode to up the attitude along the same lines, and an exhaust valve for a more “aggressive exhaust signature”.

Arrival date: tbc

‘Athletic Elegance’, the same design language recently bestowed upon the updated 2021 Genesis G70, is present here with a Genesis crest grille, flanked by two horizontally split headlights, much like the new G70.

At the rear, the split light treatment continues, with huge exhaust exits featuring prominently.

Read more HERE.

Arrival date: first half of 2021

Expectations are set for an all-new Hyundai iLoad and iMax are mules have been spied testing in Korea.

No details are confirmed yet, but early pictures show a significantly overhauled exterior that point to a new front-wheel-drive layout for the load-lugger.

Stay tuned for more details.

Arrival date: first half of 2021

Hyundai's electric crossover gains a sharp-looking facelift that brings a cleaner front-end design, aerodynamic tweaks and a restocked safety suite that complements improved interior technology.



MORE Hyundai Kona Electric scores a new face

It retains the single 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is charged via a relocated port placed asymmetrically between the front headlights. Charge time is claimed to take 47 minutes when done with a 100kW DC fast charger.

Hyundai says the updated Kona EV will arrive in the first half of 2021.

Arrival date: May 2021

Hyundai’s new radically-designed Tucson should hit the market around the same time as the new Nissan X-Trail, and marks the second-generation of one of its most popular models.

Headline items for the new car include a pair of 10.3-inch screens which make up the infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, connected car-to-home technology and ambient lighting for the cabin.

Arrival date: second half of 2021

While the second-generation Isuzu MU-X has taken a step away from D-Max in terms of design, it's still based upon its ute sibling.

That said, there's no doubt that this latest iteration is a huge step forward from its predecessor, and a definite side-step away from the D-Max.

Despite Thai MU-X models being slated for a November on-sale date, an Australian arrival isn’t expected until the second half of 2021.

Arrival date: February 2021

It might look much the same on the outside but Jaguar's readying a strong update for its large sedan.

It'll introduce tweaked headlights and a new diamond-detailing chrome finish, but it's on the inside where the big news lies.

An updated multimedia system debuts an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen with a Pivi Pro infotainment system.

Importantly, the range has been shrunk down to one variant, the P300 HSE, a 221kW/400Nm four-cylinder that will cost $100,200.

Arrival date: tbc

Jeep used the Guangzhou motor show to unmask its new Compass in China, revealing its mid-life facelift.

Jeep’s designers have completely redesigned the dash, steering wheel and centre stack, with a sleeker vent arrangement complementing the 10.1-inch multimedia screen (up from 8.4 inches) and first-ever 10.25-inch digital cluster.

MORE Jeep Compass revealed

It’s reported the system will carry Jeep’s latest U-Connect 5 system, promising high definition displays, dual Bluetooth connections and smartphone mirroring.

Jeep's local arm has confirmed the Compass for Australia but not any details on price or specification yet.

Arrival date: tbc

Kia is staying mum on details of its new mid-sizer for now, but a new Sportage is just around the corner and will launch in Australia likely before 2022.

It’s expected to debut adventurous design like its Hyundai Tucson relative, but we’ll just have to wait and see for sure.

Stay tuned as WhichCar brings you all the latest on the next-gen Kia Sportage.

Arrival date: tbc

LDV is readying a big exterior and interior shake-up for its T60 dual-cab ute, if the previewed Maxus concept is anything to go by.

Maxus is what parent company SAIC names LDV in China and, as you can see, its pick-up Concept was heavily restyled for the Chengdu Auto Show.

LDV has not confirmed if this is what's in store for Australia's T60, but it's reported that a new bi-turbo engine could debut with the model update next years.

Mahindra Thar

Arrival date:

There’s no denying the 2021 Thar has a striking resemblance to the previous generation Jeep Wrangler, and that’s no fluke as Mahindra & Mahindra has been building vehicles under licence from Jeep since 1947.

The success of the Thar in Australia will come down to its price, which has yet to be announced but we think there’s certainly a market here for a no-frills, budget-priced, off-road-capable SUV, particularly one with the top-off option of the Thar.

MORE A closer look at Mahindra's incoming Thar

Considering it costs you $50,000 to get into an SWB Wrangler these days, we reckon $30K for the Thar would be most appealing.

Arrival date: February 2021

Maserati's Levante SUV is now joined by the Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte as additions to the top-spec Trofeo lineup, receiving the same drivetrain treatment as the Levante Trofeo.

The sedans are now heralded as the fastest-ever four-doors in the brand’s history, both able to hit 326km/h thanks to the 433kW/730Nm 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 nestled under the bonnet of each.

MORE Maserati Levante Trofeo review

A Corsa button is present in each, allowing the driver to get the most out of Maserati’s Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system. This means full power and “an even sportier driving style.”

The pair are expected here in early 2021.

Arrival date: first half of 2021

Revealed during the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019, Mazda's first production EV is called the MX-30, and it’s now available in Europe.

Initially, the MX-30 comes as one flavour, starting with a relatively small 35.5 kWh battery.

There are three trim levels and all are generously equipped compared to rivals.

MORE Mazda MX-30 first drive review

The motor produces a little over 100kW, and just under 270Nm of torque - not necessarily the numbers you'd associate with Mazda's sportier MX brand, but the MX-30's 1645kg kerb weight is not that far off conventional crossovers of a couple of years ago.

Arrival date: March

Mercedes-Benz’s biggest and most expensive saloon is a timeless icon of forward-thinking luxury for a reason.

This seventh generation of Mercedes-Benz’s luxury limo flagship (codenamed W223) lives up to that legacy with advancements in driver assistance, computing power, and head-up displays.

The biggest tech showcase is a huge augmented reality head-up display, which Mercedes says is the equivalent of having a 77-inch TV screen placed 10 metres in front of the car.

Arrival date: February

Mitsubishi has revealed that it will replace its ancient Outlander medium SUV next year with a car that’s larger on the inside, bolder on the outside and coming after the Toyota RAV4 in the technology stakes.

It previewed a single shadowy image on its social media channels, ahead of a February 2021 launch date.

As part of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance, Mitsubishi will – as outlined in this plan – defer to Nissan when it comes to the underpinnings of the mid-sized Outlander, which will reportedly mirror those found underneath the next-generation X-Trail.

Engine tech for the next Outlander could go a variety of ways. The new platform will be capable of offering front- and all-wheel-drive, while the latest 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine from the current Eclipse Cross, along with its continuously variable transmission, is a pretty good bet.

Arrival date: September 2021

The Eclipse Cross will come with the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain that's due later in 2021.

That scores the twin-motor 2.4-litre 4WD powertrain from the Outlander PHEV, with a handful of changes to cope with the difference in size between the two cars (though Mitsubishi hasn't told us exactly what those changes are yet.

READ 2021 Mitsubishi's full Eclipse range detailed

The Outlander’ provides 157kW/332Nm and a 13.8kW battery that offers a potential all-electric driving range of 54km, but we'll need to wait until closer to the Eclipse Cross's launch.

The Eclipse Cross PHEV will mirror the Outlander PHEV’s ability to power a home through vehicle-to-home technology, too.

Arrival date: March

In what is a mid-life update for the one-tonne ute, the changes centre on a new front end designed to give the Nav a bigger and bolder look with a higher bonnet line, ‘Interlock’ radiator grille, LED headlights, and associated front bumper.

The cargo tub height has been raised 20mm and straightened out as well, to create a straight line from front to back.

Mechanically the Navara carries over its unchanged 2.3-litre diesel engine with the choice of single and bi-turbo forced induction, depending on the model variant.

Click here for more details on the 2021 Navara.

Arrival date: September 2021

Nissan is following the likes of pretty much every manufacturer around at the moment by not offering a diesel engine.

Instead, buyers can choose from a 1.3-litre mild-hybrid and a range-extender hybrid called e-Power.

Though nothing is yet confirmed for the Aussie market, the 1.3-litre comes with two power outputs, front- or four-wheel drive, and with a CVT auto or a manual.

It's also been thoroughly revamped under the sheet metal to handle better and weigh less.

Arrival date: first half of 2021

It’s been a while between drinks for the Nissan X-Trail, with the current generation doing service from 2013 to 2020.

The all-new third generation is just around the corner, ushering in new looks inside and out, new tech, a bunch of added safety gear and a more powerful 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine set to produce 135kW/245Nm.

READ How the Nissan X-Trail changed my mind about SUVs

The interior is one of the most impressive aspects of the new car, showing off a completely redesigned cabin that features a new dash design, centre console and – finally – a new 9.0-inch infotainment screen.

Joining the updated infotainment screen is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and head-up display.

We’re expecting a local arrival of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail within the first half of 2021, read more about the new car here.

Arrival date: May 2021

The Nissan Leaf e+ was first unveiled globally in January 2019 and features a 62kWh battery (up from 40kWh) that can propel the small five-door 384 kilometres on a single charge, representing a 110-kilometre improvement over the standard Leaf.

MORE Nissan Leaf specs, news and reviews

Although final specs haven’t been supplied just yet, expect to see the same improved 160kW/340Nm outputs as overseas markets which is capable of shooting the Leaf e+ to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds (an improvement of 0.6 seconds).

Arrival date: Match 2021

Out of left-field comes a new facelift for the Peugeot 3008 small SUV. While definitely not in the mainstream category, Peugeot offers a quirky alternative in the 3008 which happens to pack much of the same features as conventional SUVs.

Despite the addition of hybrid powertrains overseas, those powerplants are like to be non-starters for Australia at this time.

A full Aussie run-down hasn’t arrived just yet, but we expect Peugeot to carry-over the current engines to the facelifted version.

NEXT EVs for the environmentally conscious

Some tech enhancements are expected; namely a larger 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

We can expect to see the new 3008 on Australian roads in Q1 or Q2, but read this story for more.

Arrival date: first quarter of 2021

Porsche effectively righted wrongs on the near-perfect 718 Cayman GT4 and Spyder after announcing they are now available to order with a PDK transmission.

The PDK transmission fits seven gears behind each variant’s 4.0-litre flat six that produces 309kW.

Torque has also increased on the PDK equipped GT variants from 420Nm to what we understand is 430Nm.

As a result, each model can now accelerate to 100km/h from rest in 3.9 seconds – slashing 0.5 seconds from the manual versions' sprints.

The run to 200km/h now takes 0.4sec less, at 13.4sec.

Arrival date: Mach 2021

Ram trucks Australia hasn’t officially confirmed the TRX for its dealers, but Ram specialists, SCD Remanufactured Vehicles in Brisbane, says it will have it here by the New Year.

In the USA the TRX starts at US$71,690, but expect that figure to more than double once you convert the truck to right- hand drive and the dollars to Australian.

Don’t be expecting any change from $180K, but you’re sure to have the quickest truck on the block.

MORE Ram's 1500 TRX in detail

The HEMI V8 giving the TRX the title of "most powerful mass-produced truck in the world" is the venerable supercharged 6.2-litre offering rated at 523kW and 881Nm and said to help the TRX hit 60mph (97km/h) from zero in just 4.5 seconds.

Arrival date: tbc

The key to all future premium models from Jaguar Land Rover is MLA, an acronym for Modular Longitudinal Architecture.

Fully scalable in length, width, height and wheelbase, the aluminium MLA is much lighter, stiffer and less complex than the D7 platform it replaces.

It’s a flexible yet extensively standardised base which can cater for both Jag and Land Rover.

It’s out with eight, in with six for the fifth-gen Range Rover. The 4.4-litre turbo-diesel V8 will be dropped, replaced by a new Ingenium 3.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel six offered in two levels of tune and with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

Arrival date: second half of 2021

The Arkana will arrive in the latter half of 2021, underpinned by an all-new platform brimming with new technology for the Renault range.

Arrival date: tbc

Although Rolls Royce's opulent living room on wheels welcomes evolved styling in 2021, it'll move on to the platform underneath the Cullinan SUV.

It's dubbed a 'Proprietary Aluminum Spaceframe Architecture' and also underpins its Phantom limo, while a 6.75-litre V12 with an eight-speed transmission will waft it along.

MORE Rolls Royce Wraith Black Badge review

It will also introduce a range of techy feature, including laser headlights and improved interior sound frequencies to actually produce more noise.

Subaru BRZ

Arrival date: September 2021

The redesigned 2021 BRZ, which is expected to arrive in Australia in the third quarter of 2021, looks set to faithfully succeed the much-loved first generation.

It has a new 2.4-litre flat-four under the bonnet with more power and more torque.

As before, buyers will be able to choose from two Aisin six-speed gearboxes, one a manual, the other an automatic with manual control via steering wheel mounted paddles.

The automatic features a new mode that enables more rapid downshifts, the software blipping the throttle to match revs, and uses data from yaw sensors to hold a lower gear during hard cornering.

Chassis hardware follows the template of the original car, with struts and coil springs up front, specially designed to allow for a low bonnet line while maintaining a long stroke to ensure optimal compliance and ride quality, and a multi-link suspension at the rear.

But a thorough revision of details throughout the car promise to amount to a big change.

Subaru Levorg

Arrival date: tbc

Subaru is pushing on with its launch of the new second-generation Levorg mid-size performance wagon with the full 2021 production specification shown to Japanese media in 2020.

While Subaru confirmed that the new Levorg will be sent Down Under, several key details are left unanswered, including specifications, engines and when they'll arrive.

MORE Subaru confirms next Levorg for Australia

The 2021 Subaru Levorg will go on sale in Japan later this year but considering that timing is said to be different and the added point of “considerably different” engines, we might be waiting up to a year before we see it reach Aussie soil.



Arrival date: March

Sitting above the Forester, the Outback represents the most practical wagon-turned-SUV in Subaru’s arsenal.

With a large focus on practicality, the Outback is suited to tribes wanting a transport option that’ll take them off the beaten track.

New for the 2021 model is the addition of a turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine, along with the naturally aspirated 2.5-litre used in the existing Forester.

Arrival date: March 2021

Skoda has revealed the new generation Skoda Octavia is slated to arrive Down Under in 2021, but the European RS iV is not on the local firm's radar as it aims to welcome electrified product in the form of full EVs, not hybrids.

MORE Skoda reveals its hybrid Octavia RS

It's reported that Australia will receive a petrol-only new Octavia RS with 180kW/370 and a dual-clutch transmission.

The range will share its underpinnings with the Mk8 Golf, growing in size, while also offering wagon and sedan body styles.

Arrival date: tbc

It feels as though we continually say “coming soon” regarding the Tesla Model Y, but the effective touch-down date is likely to happen in 2021.

It’s the more practical, higher-riding stablemate to the Model 3 sedan and features a conventional set of doors unlike the Model X sibling.

Arrival date: September 2021

The Toyota Kluger has never topped the new car sales charts, but it has to be one of the most loved cars by suburban Aussies.

The large Toyota SUV has been incredibly popular for a while now, with the second-generation model being on sale locally since 2013, and received a mid-life facelift in 2016.

But now, finally, there is an all-new model on its way.

The Kluger offers 30mm more interior length compared to its predecessor, with legroom in the second and third rows a priority.

A longer rear overhang results in 60mm growth in overall length and 455 litres of luggage space. And even third-row passengers will have access to bottle holders and air vents.

Available in both front- and all-wheel-drive, the 2GR-FKS 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine will carry over from the current car, and will be backed by the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

Arrival date: September 2021



Finally, Toyota looks set to reveal an all-new LandCruiser which will bring with it new engines, more room, and modern safety features.

First, the bad news; the V8 will depart from the line-up. Toyota needs to hedge its bets when it comes to future emissions compliance, and the 4.5-litre V8 oiler won't make the grade for tighter Euro 6 emissions - even though they aren't set to be implemented locally until 2027.

READ Toyota trademarks possible new LandCruiser variant

New engines will reportedly be married to a brand new ladder-frame version of Toyota’s TNGA platform family, while the new 300 Series will sneak in under the 5000mm-long mark by about 50mm.

And if you're a fan of the oldest 'Cruiser of them all, rest easy - Toyota has gone on record as saying that the venerable 70 Series will carry on even after the introduction of the 300 Series.

The new Golf GTI focuses on evolution rather than revolution with improved suspension technology dominating news over any significant power hike.

Confirmed for Oz before the end of next year’s second quarter, handling will centre around a Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) module that oversees how the adaptive damping talks to the standard locking front diff.

The seven-speed DSG is now a shift-by-wire unit and VW has confirmed a six-speed manual. Its 2.0-litre turbo four is rated 180kW/370Nm.

MORE Volkswagen details more powerful Golf GTI Clubsport

Arrival date: first half of 2021

Volkswagen’s also due to release its mid-size entrant, the Tiguan.

While it might appear as more of a mid-life facelift, there’s some significant change going on under the skin to make the Tiguan more appealing to the medium SUV market.

MORE WhichCar do you live with? VW Tiguan Allspace

Hallmarks of the new car include a redesigned interior to imitate the Golf Mk 8’s cabin, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 8.0-inch infotainment screen, touch-sensitive controls, USB-C ports and different upholstery designs.

It sounds like it might be able to drive itself too, given Travel Assist tech can control steering, braking and accelerating duties at speeds up to 210km/h.

There’s little change expected to the drivetrains, though the new range is likely to be headed by a hot Tiguan R variant which borrows the 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder from the Golf R to send 235kW/420Nm to all four wheels.

READ Volkswagen's incoming Tiguan

Arrival date: June 2021

Recharge is the branding suffix that will now be applied to any Volvo EV or plug-in hybrid.

In this instance, the BEV XC40 Recharge uses two electric motors to provide a very healthy 304kW and 660Nm to all four wheels.

A 78-kilowatt-hour battery (capable of charging to 80 per cent of its capacity in 40 minutes on a fast-charger) provides a range of more than 400 kilometres according to the WLTP rating, which should equate to a real-world range of around 330km.

MORE Volvo XC40 Recharge PHEV reviewed

The strength of the powertrain is sufficient for a claimed 0-100km/h time of 4.9sec.

No word on Australian pricing, but we’d expect it to be in the $70,000 bracket when it launches here.

READ NEXT The 13 most exciting performance cars coming next year