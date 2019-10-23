Mitsubishi today unveiled its second-generation Eclipse Cross small crossover SUV, with a much bolder exterior, new interior redesign and a new hybrid variant on the menu.

We won’t have to wait long to see it either. The first petrol-engined 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Crosses will arrive in Australia next month, ahead of the new hybrid variant in 2021.

The redesign will help separate the Eclipse Cross from its smaller, better-selling ASX stablemate, and it features sharper, more futuristic design language and a revised interior to compete with newer rivals such as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Mazda CX-30.

MORE Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross range review

A new front fascia does away with the horizontal chrome bar of old, and there is a new mesh grille flanked by a pair of slick headlight clusters.

More than just a ‘face’ lift, the rear end has also received a noticeable restyle. It now features a much more conventional single piece of tailgate glass and a normal top-mounted spoiler, while redesigned taillights now extend up to the roof.

It's a big improvement over the awkward styling of the first-generation Eclipse Cross.

Read next Mitsubishi ASX vs Eclipse Cross

Inside, Mitsubishi has matched upholstery colour to trim elements depending on specification, while a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sits closer to the driver.

Importantly, Mitsubishi has dropped the previous touchpad control system and added physical volume and tuning knobs.

The first facelifted Eclipse Cross variants to arrive in Australia in November will equip the carry-over 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (100kW/250Nm) which is mated to a continuously-variable transmission as standard and an all-wheel-drive layout.

For the first time, the Eclipse Cross will come with the option of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain from 2021.

It scores the twin-motor 2.4-litre 4WD PHEV from the Outlander, with a handful of changes to cope with the difference in size between the two cars (though it hasn't told us exactly what those changes are yet).

The Outlander’ provides 157kW/332Nm and a 13.8kW battery that offers a potential all-electric driving range of 54km, but we'll need to wait until closer to the Eclipse Cross's launch.

The Eclipse Cross will mirror the Outlander PHEV’s ability to power a home through vehicle-to-home technology, too.

Suspension tweaks including tweaked spring rates and larger-diameter rear shocks round out the mechanical changes to the 2021 Eclipse Cross.

Stay tuned for pricing details which should drop next month.