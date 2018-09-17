2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review

What about safety? Expand Section

Every Eclipse Cross has automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, anti-lock brakes, stability control, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, and LED daytime running lights (which make it easier for other drivers to see you) and seven airbags. In addition, all Eclipse Cross versions have dusk sensing automatic headlights and rain-sensing windscreen wipers.



The LS and Exceed also have lane departure warning which alerts you if you stray over the line (a sign of driver fatigue).



There are two airbags in front of the driver and front passenger; one outside each front seat to protect you at chest level from side impacts; a curtain airbag stretching down each side of the car at head level to protect front and rear passengers from side impacts; and finally an airbag to protect the driver’s knees.



The Eclipse Cross Exceed adds rear cross traffic alert (which warns of any traffic or pedestrians approaching or behind you when reversing), blind spot warning, and lane change assist, which sounds an audible warning if you’re about to cut off another vehicle when you indicate to change lanes.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the Eclipse Cross safety at its maximum five stars, in December 2017.