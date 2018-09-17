2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review

The Eclipse Cross comes in three specification grades, ES, LS and Exceed, with the two pricier versions available with front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD)
versions. The ES FWD is the least expensive Eclipse Cross.
The ES FWD has all the features available in all Eclipse Cross versions, with standard cruise control and seats trimmed with cloth upholstery.
Spending more on the LS FWD brings keyless entry, push button start, electric park brake that creates space for centre cupholders, front and rear parking sensors, rear-window wiper and washer, lane departure warning and a more streamlined panoramic 7.0-inch touchscreen.
Stepping up to the Exceed FWD from the LS brings part leather trim, heated front seats and driver’s seat power adjustment.Adaptive cruise control
, which automatically keeps a safe distance from the car travelling in front.
LED headlights with auto levelling function, and dual-zone climate control, which lets the driver and front passenger set their own preferred temperatures.
An electrochromatic rear-view mirror, which automatically dims to cut glare caused by headlights of cars behind you.
The autonomous emergency braking
also has ‘Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System’, which stops the Eclipse Cross hitting anything within four metres in front should you accidentally press the accelerator; for example a bollard or another car in front of a car parking space.
Other additional active safety features
include rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, and lane change assist, which sounds an audible warning when you indicate if there is a car on the side or directly behind your intended path.
The LS and Exceed AWD versions drive all-four wheels for additional traction, and features ‘Super All Wheel Control’ which helps improve stability in corners during acceleration, deceleration and steady driving.