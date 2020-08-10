There are now a trio of Trofeos to choose from if a Maserati is on your mind.

Tongue-twisters aside, the Levante is now joined by the Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte as additions to the top-spec Trofeo lineup, receiving the same drivetrain treatment as the Levante Trofeo.

The sedans are now heralded as the fastest-ever four-doors in the brand’s history, both able to hit 326km/h thanks to the 433kW/730Nm 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 nestled under the bonnet of each.

The engine, built at Ferrari’s Maranello factory, is in the same specification in the Levante Trofeo, and is linked to an 8-speed ZF automatic in all three Trofeo models.

While this engine has been available in the Quattroporte GTS GranSport in a lower tune for some time, this is the engine’s Ghibli debut.

With this drivetrain putting power and torque to the rears, the Ghibli Trofeo is able to hit 100km/h in 4.3 seconds, while the Quattroporte Trofeo manages it in 4.5sec. Both are also said to be able to come to a complete stop from triple figures in 34 metres dead, though neither are exactly featherweights.

The Ghibli weighs a portly 1969kg, and the bigger (and more plush) Quattroporte another 31kg at two tonnes even.

Suspension in both models is essentially the same, double-wishbone fronts and multi-link rears with anti-roll bars at each end, and Skyhook dampers all round.

A Corsa button is present in each, allowing the driver to get the most out of Maserati’s Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system. This means full power and “an even sportier driving style.”

As well as the sound of a Ferrari 3.8-litre V8 under the bonnet, the Trofeo models will be identifiable by the red accents on badging and around areas like the side vents.

The bonnet on the Ghibli Trofeo will be unique thanks to air ducts for improved cooling, while aspects such as the light clusters and the interior have been redesigned for both Trofeo sedans.

A new 10.1-inch display appears in both cars, with Maserati’s Intelligent Assistant infotainment system also upgraded for usability and connectivity. Seats are marked with the Trofeo name on the Pieno Fiore natural leather.

With local pricing and availability yet to be confirmed, there’s no knowing how much it will take to get your hands on a Trofeo sedan. For reference, the Quattroporte GTS GranSport is listed at $299,990, while the twin-turbo V6-powered Ghibli S is a $175,990 offering.

