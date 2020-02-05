Genesis has revealed the first details of its significantly updated G70 sports sedan including a dramatic exterior redesign, revised interior and more technology, ahead of its arrival in Australia early in 2021.

As part of the new 2021 G70 updates, the premium South Korean car maker has resculpted the aesthetics of its smallest model to share the family resemblance introduced by the GV80 large SUV and forthcoming G80 large sedan.

At the front end, the 2021 G70’s headlights adopt the unmistakable over-and-under ‘quad lamp’ light bar design first seen on the company’s SUV foray, twin-rail indicators which conform to the headlight shape and large shield-shaped ‘crest’ grille with a single central point in its lower edge.

Along its the flanks, tall air extractors have evolved into more compact details lower in the front wheel arches and do not house indicator repeaters like its updated G80 sibling, while the profile remains unchanged with bold blade-like trims leading the C-pillars.

Genesis calls its design language Athletic Elegance, and you can expect to see it featuring in varying forms on the company’s future vehicles which will include a smaller SUV and possibly even a sporty halo car based on the Essentia concept.

The rear has been treated to a similarly comprehensive redesign including a mirroring of the front light units, Genesis badging dominates a cleaner more expansive rear panel, which accentuates the model’s duck-tail boot lid. Larger oval exhaust outlets complete the look.

On the inside the revisions continue, headlined by a new 10.3-inch central display with updated information and entertainment system and improved graphics. There’s also ‘the latest connectivity specifications’ including over-the-air updates, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and a reconfigured wireless charging to accommodate a wider range of devices.

In the current iteration, the G70 received criticism of its cheap multimedia interface which didn’t match the otherwise high quality standards, but this update appears to address those concerns raised in the first version along with a welcome nip and tuck to refresh the model.

Nothing has yet been revealed regarding the 2021 G70 engine and transmission line-up but, with a strong powertrain offering of a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder or 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 bolted to eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, a continuation of the existing drivetrains for Australia would be unsurprising.

The relatively light release of update details will be added to when the new-look G70 is launched in its native nation next month, with more Australia-specific information to follow soon after.

When it arrives, the facelifted G70 will go on sale not in conventional dealerships as per many other brands, but in Genesis’ bespoke and more premium boutique-style showrooms in metropolitan centres.

