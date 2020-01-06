Hyundai’s luxury off-shoot Genesis will start selling the GV80 large luxury SUV from October, with a base price of $90,600 excluding on-road costs.

The local GV80 range will comprise four key variants and three engine options, while a host of other choices like front- or all-wheel drive, five or seven seats and a special Luxury package are available too.

The line-up begins with the 2.5T ($90,600) which, as the name suggests, sports a 2.5-litre turbo four-cylinder engine that outputs a healthy 224kW & 422Nm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed transmission.

Standard equipment includes real leather and wood trim, ambient cabin lighting, a huge 14.5-inch infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels and an automatic boot release.

In terms of safety, all cars come equipped with 10 airbags, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist system, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist, active cruise control with smart stop and go function, and 3D surround-view camera.

The next variant in the GV80 range equips all-wheel drive to the 2.5T to create the 2.5T AWD bringing all-paw power for $95,600. This car also expands seating space inside to cater to seven passengers.

The GV80 3.0D is the third option which costs $103,600, bringing diesel power to the range using a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine that produces 204kW and 588Nm.

This spec also sends its power to all wheels and features seven seats, but also expands on the spec of the first two cars by equipping an adaptive suspension system that scans the road to prime the ride profile. The 3.0D also rolls on 22-inch wheels as standard.

The most expensive GV80 3.5T will cost $108,600 and uses an all-new 3.5-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine to make a healthy 279kW and 530Nm. It retains a similar specification to the 3.0D including seven seats and all-wheel drive.

If you’re looking for even fancier in your GV80 you can step up the spec of each variant with a $10,000 Luxury package. That brings items including a Nappa leather trim upgrade, a cool 12.3-inch 3D instrument cluster developed by Continental, three-zone climate control, soft close doors, driver’s seat massage function and additional Genesis Active Safety Control systems such as a driver’s attention monitor and reverse parking collision avoidance assistance.

In addition to a high-end product, Genesis is also set to offer an ‘effortless’ after-sales experience which includes five years (or 50,000kms, whichever comes first) of free servicing, five years of roadside assist, five years/unlimited-kilometre warranty and five years of a concierge service that will pick up your car and provide a Genesis loan car for scheduled maintenance and warranty issues.

Genesis Motors Australia CEO Jun Heo said the brand is looking forward to offering its first SUV to the Australian market.

"As well as appreciating the Genesis pillars of desirable design, advanced technology, all-road capability and superior comfort, GV80 customers will be treated to the unprecedented luxury of the Genesis-To-You service, and convenient all-inclusive ownership experience,” he said.

The Genesis GV80 is now on display in the brand’s Sydney-based experience studio, while local deliveries are set to arrive in early October.

Genesis GV80 Australian pricing

GV80 2.5T RWD - $90,600

GV80 2.5T AWD - $95,600

GV80 3.0D AWD - $103,600

GV80 3.5T AWD - $108,600

All listed prices exclude on-road costs.