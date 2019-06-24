2020 Genesis G70 review

An 8.0-inch touchscreen with in-built satellite navigation and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, which lets you display some smartphone apps and maps on the touchscreen and control them from there (or by voice).
An MP3-compatible sound system with an AM/FM/Digital (DAB+) radio
, auxiliary and USB inputs, Bluetooth audio connectivity, and at least six speakers.
Wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones.
A reversing camera with guide lines, and front and rear parking sensors.
Eight-speed automatic gearbox with launch control, and paddle shifters on the steering wheel for hands-on gear shifting.
Advanced driver assistance technology including autonomous emergency braking
with forward collision warning system, lane keeping assist and driver attention alert, rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot monitor.
Seven airbags. Electronic stability control, which can help you recover from a skid and is mandatory on new cars. (For the placement of airbags, and more on G70 safety features, please open the Safety section below.) Adaptive cruise control
, with Stop & Go function at slow speeds that allows your G70 to stop and start behind another vehicle in heavy traffic.Bi-LED headlights
, LED daytime running lights, LED tail-lights, LED turn signals, and automatic high-beam assist.
LED interior lighting.
Smart key that opens and starts your G70 without having to take it out of your pocket or bag, hands-free boot opening, and remote window closing.
Electric folding and heated door mirrors with side indicators and puddle lamps, and an auto-dimming rear-vision mirror.
Dual-zone climate control, which allows you to set different temperatures for either side of the cabin. Air-conditioning vents for rear-seat passengers.
Leather trim including genuine leather seats with powered front seats including four-way lumbar support, and heated front seats.
Five drive modes – Smart, Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom
One 12-volt power socket, and two USB phone charging sockets.
Wheels made from aluminium alloy (which look nicer than steel wheels and are lighter).
The Genesis G70 comes with a five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.