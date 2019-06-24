2020 Genesis G70 review

What about safety in a G70? Expand Section

All G70 variants come with a full suite of active safety features including autonomous emergency braking (AEB), which works at city and highway speeds and detects vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.



AEB works in conjunction with forward collision control, which assesses the likelihood of you driving into an obstacle and alerts you, with the brakes automatically engaging to prevent or mitigate impact should you not react in time.



Then there is the lane-keep assist, which uses a camera to detect lane lines on the road and automatically help you steer within them. Driver attention warning alerts if you are drifting laterally on a freeway – a sign of fatigue.



Also included are blind-spot detection, which provides a visual warning in the door mirror of a vehicle in a blind-spot near one of the G70’s rear corners; and rear cross-traffic alert, which helps you avoid bingles when reversing out of car parks or driveways – warning you if another vehicle is about to cross your path.



Other safety equipment includes stability control and seven airbags. There are airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; two outside the driver and front passenger to protect their upper bodies from side impacts; a knee airbag to protect the driver’s knees and curtain airbags that protect the heads of front and rear occupants from side impacts.



A reversing camera is also standard, while the Ultimate and Ultimate Sport versions have a surround view camera that provides a top-down view of the parking area.



The G70 received a range-wide five-star Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rating in 2018.