It’s evolution not revolution for the 2021 Audi S3, revealed overnight in Sportback and Sedan forms.



The new S3’s mechanical specification is very similar to the outgoing model’s, consisting of a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive.



Outputs are unchanged at 228kW/400Nm, or at least that’s the case overseas. Happily, Australian cars, set to arrive in the second half of 2021, will benefit from the full whack rather than the more conservative 213kW/380Nm tune of the outgoing model.



Acceleration remains 4.8sec to 100km/h and top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h, while fuel consumption is claimed to be 7.4L/100km on the combined cycle. Sadly, Audi’s launch press release makes no mention of the six-speed manual gearbox, even as an option, suggesting it has been consigned to history.



Exact Australian pricing and specifications will be announced closer to its launch date, including whether the limited-run launch model, the Edition one, is available. Offered in the Python Yellow and Tango Red colours you see here, Edition ones also receive 19s as standard and fine nappa leather.



The S3 is a little larger than its predecessor, measuring 4351mm long, 1816mm wide and 1438mm tall, an increase of 29mm, 31mm and 34mm respectively, though the wheelbase remains 2630mm. Weight has also risen 35kg.



Despite the bigger dimensions luggage space has decreased marginally, the hatch able to swallow 325L (-15L) with the rear seats in place and 1145L with them down (-35L) while the sedan’s 370L capacity is a reduction of 20L.



Externally, Audi draws attention to the new inward curves below the shoulder line, intended to draw attention to the wheel arches, while matrix LED headlights are now optional, the daytime running lights consisting of 15 LED segments.



Sports suspension drops the ride height 15mm and controls 18 x 8.0-inch wheels with 225/40 R18 tyres with 19s optional. Adaptive dampers are available and controlled by a new system called the modular dynamic handling control, which links the quattro all-wheel drive system with the stability control and dampers.



Drive is apportioned front or rear by a hydraulic multi-plate clutch mounted ahead of the rear axle. The drive select system allows the adjustment of the steering, throttle response, gearbox mapping and suspension stiffness, Audi claiming the spread between comfort and sport is greater than before.



Inside is where the biggest changes have taken place, particularly under the skin. Digital screens dominate, the instruments a 10.25-inch display standard or 12.3-inch if Audi’s virtual cockpit is optioned.



A centrally-mounted 10.1-inch touchscreen controls the new-generation MIB 3 infotainment, claimed to have 10 times the computing power of its predecessor, enabling the navigation to offer predictions on traffic development and high-resolution satellite images from Google Maps.



The Audi connect key allows Android smartphone users to lock/unlock the car and start the engine, but the biggest leap forward is car-to-X communication, which gives vehicles the ability to transfer information between each other and also to communicate with vehicle infrastructure.



The new S3 can use this technology to find available parking spaces or to “ride the green wave” of traffic lights in cities such as Dusseldorf and Ingolstadt. We’ll bring you further details on the 2021 Audi S3 Sportback and Sedan closer to its Australian launch date.

