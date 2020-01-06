A new mid-size SUV from South Korea is coming... but not from Kia or Hyundai.

It’s the Genesis GV70, from those brands’ more premium cousin.

It will arrive in Australia in the first half of next year, fleshing out a slowly expanding local Genesis lineup.

The Genesis GV70 SUV, joining the GV80, is set to be built on Genesis’ rear-wheel-drive platform, but will be offered with all-wheel-drive as an option.

With five doors and five seats, the medium SUV will tackle the likes of Audi's Q3, the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA in a burgeoning space.

So far, no drivetrain specifications have been announced, though we’d expect it to mimic the G70 sedan in terms of basics specs.

This means the potential for an entry-level 2.0-litre petrol four-cylinder engine, and a 3.3-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine at the high end.

It could even score the more modern 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that's set to star in the new G80 sedan.

The design study reveals the GV70 to be a handsome, well-proportioned take on the luxury small SUV.

‘Athletic Elegance’, the same design language recently bestowed upon the updated 2021 Genesis G70, is present here with a Genesis crest grille, flanked by two horizontally spilt headlights, much like the new G70.

At the rear, the split light treatment continues, with huge exhaust exits featuring prominently.

“The audaciously designed new GV70 breaks new ground for Genesis through purity of design execution,” says Genesis senior VP and design boss SangYup Lee.

“This follows the Genesis G80 and GV80 which demonstrated the perfect balance of our design identity [of] ‘Athletic Elegance’.

“The new GV70 inherits the Genesis design DNA including signature elements, such as the Wing Face and Two Lines.

"Along with the G70, the athletic 70-series line-up expands our design territory."

Local details including arrival in Australia and pricing is yet to be confirmed.

