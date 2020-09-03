It’s official; Audi has finally confirmed the SQ2 for Australia.

The news ends a long and painful wait on the compact performance SUV since its reveal in 2018.

It's a wait that’s wavered – and never actually included confirmation of arrival – thanks to the company's challenges with a backlog of emissions regulation compliance work.

But now that it has been signed off for Australia, Audi has locked in the SQ2 for an arrival mid-2021.

Given the delay, Australia’s first SQ2 will actually be the newly updated version that Audi has recently revealed.

This means it’ll arrive bearing subtle exterior tweaks, including a new grille, redesigned headlight assemblies and a new lower front-bumper design that’s reflected in the rear bumper’s new look.

Look closely and you’ll be able to tell it apart from older versions by the slits incorporated between the front grille and bumper.

Audi’s aware of Australia's love for all things performance and expects the SQ2 will be received well.

Traditionally, our market has consistently sat inside the top five for global sales of S and RS models.

Although local pricing or specification is not confirmed, we’ve previously been told the SQ2 would land for under $70K.

NEXT Our first drive of the SQ2 in Germany

Using that as one goal post, the S3 stands as the other, given it donates a Euro 6 AP complied version of its 221kW/400Nm powertrain to the SQ2, and starts at $63,000.

The SQ2 will finally put Audi in the game with cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG and BMW’s X2 M35i, along with Jaguar’s E-Pace R-Dynamic, which are currently on sale.

It’s the latest effort from Audi to grow its burgeoning performance SUV range that comprises its RS Q3, SQ5 and the hulking SQ7, SQ8 and RS Q8.

Packing a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the SQ2 is claimed to hit to 100km/h from rest in just 4.9 seconds.

It’s apparently good for 250km/h and can sip as little as 7.7 litres of fuel per 100km.

Meanwhile, underneath, the SQ2 features lowered S Sport suspension and 18-inch rims as standard.

The brakes, too, are larger, with 340mm rotors up front clamped by larger sliding-piston calipers in black. It also features progressive steering and multi-modes as standard.

Stay tuned for more information closer to its launch.

MORE ABT's mental 544kW Audi RS Q8