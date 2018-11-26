2019 BMW X2 xDrive M35i confirmed for Australia

BMW has added another performance SUV to its range, this time in the form of the 2019 BMW X2 M35i.

Starting at $68,900 before on-roads and fees, the X2 ‘xDrive’ M35i is powered by BMW’s B48 turbocharged 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine, with outputs of 225kW and 450Nm.

They’re hot hatch numbers in a compact SUV that doesn’t actually weigh all that much more than some AWD hot hatches – we estimate the M35i will tip the scales near the 1.6-tonne mark.

11

With xDrive providing all-paw grip, the X2 M35i manages to outrun its likely hefty weight figure with a 0-100km/h sprint of just 4.9 seconds, BMW claims.