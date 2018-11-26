2019 BMW X2 xDrive M35i confirmed for Australia

BMW has added another performance SUV to its range, this time in the form of the 2019 BMW X2 M35i.
Starting at $68,900 before on-roads and fees, the X2 ‘xDrive’ M35i is powered by BMW’s B48 turbocharged 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine, with outputs of 225kW and 450Nm.
They’re hot hatch numbers in a compact SUV that doesn’t actually weigh all that much more than some AWD hot hatches – we estimate the M35i will tip the scales near the 1.6-tonne mark.
With xDrive providing all-paw grip, the X2 M35i manages to outrun its likely hefty weight figure with a 0-100km/h sprint of just 4.9 seconds, BMW claims.
This is helped along by an 8-speed auto with launch control – with steering wheel-mounted paddles, of course.
Underneath, M Sport-tuned suspension is “specifically adapted to the X2 M35i’s requirements,” which has historically meant the ride is stiffer to handle sharper cornering. A set of 20-inch-alloys will see to making the ride a little bumpier in exchange for better filling the wheel arches.
An M Sport mechanical limited-slip differential is fitted between the front wheels, while BMW’s go-fast division has also tuned the steering to be “agile and precise.” M Sport brakes are also part of the M35i’s newfound M parts.
To the casual observer, the M35i will be able to be picked by the Aerodynamics package, which adds Cerium Grey body trim and gloss black details.
BMW Australia also offers an ‘Enhance Pack’ for the X2 M35i, which adds metallic paintwork, a panorama glass sunroof and Wireless phone charging for $2900.
The 2019 BMW X2 xDrive M35i is available to order now, with production beginning this month.
