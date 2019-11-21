German tuning company ABT Sportsline turns 125 in 2021 and to celebrate it’s producing 125 examples of its new Audi RS Q8-R that takes SUV performance to new heights.



ABT already offers a performance upgrade for the Audi RS Q8, which lifts the outputs from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from 441kW/800Nm to a whopping 515kW/880Nm, enough to gives its Lamborghini Urus sibling a bloody nose.



The RS Q8-R goes a step further, a new intercooler, ABT engine control unit and upgraded exhaust system liberating 544kW/920Nm. This gives this steroid-fed Audi SUV the potential to hit 315km/h while ABT claims to stainless steel exhaust system, with its quad 102mm tips, “makes its presence felt acoustically”.



Despite the hefty 103kW/120Nm upgrade, ABT Sportsline’s close relationship with Audi means a two-year manufacturer warranty remains in place.



The rest of the RS Q8-R package is cosmetic, starting with the huge 23-inch rims wrapped in 295/35 tyres and numerous carbon fibre add-ons for the enormous body, including front skirt add-ons, front lip with add-on, mirror caps, side skirt add-ons, wheelhouse vents, guard extensions, rear-skirt add-ons and rear spoiler.



Inside there’s a new steering wheel and tweaks to the armrest, centre console, start-stop switch cap, shift knob and the seats, while the door sills have “1 of 125” lettering to denote the RS Q8-R’s limited edition status. Further interior options include carbon dashboard covers and carbon seat frame covers.

Sign-up here for your free weekly MOTOR report