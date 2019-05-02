Patent images spied

New X-Trail due 2021

Big changes unlikely

It’s been on sale here for nearly seven years, but Nissan’s bestseller will soldier on for at least another 18 months in Australia – but at least we’ve had a glimpse of what the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail SUV will look like.

A pair of images from a Brazilian patent application has surfaced, showing the world its first glimpse of the 2021 Nissan X-Trail. Not much can be gleaned from the basic computer renderings, save that the popular five-seat X-Trail will be more of an evolution than a revolution from the cash-strapped Japanese company.

Style-wise, the next-gen X-Trail - which goes up against the Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 - looks to follow with an updated take on the v-shaped front end, while narrower taillights will adorn the rear.

Likely to be built atop an updated version of the Nissan Renault Mitsubishi Alliance’s elderly CMF platform, don’t expect much in the way of funky new drivetrains or world-beating innovation for the X-Trail – after all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

MORE Touring South Australia's wine country in a Nissan X-Trail

Spy shots of the X-Trail’s US equivalent, the Rogue, have revealed a digital dashboard and large central multimedia screen, which isn’t an unreasonable guess for the X-Trail, which was expected to debut later this year before the coronavirus essentially stopped the auto industry in its tracks.

When it comes to mechanical specs, the 2.5-litre QR25DE four-cylinder petrol engine is likely to carry over, despite it being old enough to go to high school. It’ll probably gain direct fuel injection as a stopgap measure to meet tightening emissions regulations, and it’ll definitely use a CVT transmission.

The entry-level 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine/six-speed manual is a bet each way to return for 2021, but we reckon it’ll be retired.

MORE Nissan IMG concept hints at next X-Trail

Will the next Nissan X-Trail have a diesel engine? The picture isn’t looking rosy. Only a small number of diesel X-Trails are sold here, for example, and Nissan has already spoken of an all-electric production SUV based on last year’s Ariya concept, which will be built atop an all-new EV-specific platform.

EV platforms, even if it's shared amongst three brands, cost a lot of money so persisting with diesel when demand is falling is not logical.

The current T32 X-Trail range, meanwhile, has been tickled up ever so slightly, with the ST-L, Ti and TL variants scoring rear parking sensors, and the whole ten-variant range jumping in cost by $150.

Nissan X-Trail N-TREK

This pops the entry-level manual ST up to $30,040 before on-road costs, while the top-spec diesel TL AWD diesel tops out at $48,490.