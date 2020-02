Australian New Car Price Guide

Updated January 2020

Below is the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of every new car on sale in Australia. This price assumes no options and does not include dealer delivery fees or on-road costs, which can vary.

To find out more about each model, including the price of different specification levels, available options and bodystyle variants, click on the car’s name. That link will also take you to our reviews and advice guides to help you get the best value for your dollar.