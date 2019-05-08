2020 Toyota Kluger review

Adaptive cruise control
, reverse parking sensors, and a reversing camera.
A pre-Crash Safety System that incorporates high-speed automatic emergency braking, and a driver-assistance suite that includes lane-keeping assistance, a rear cross-traffic alert, and auto-dipping headlights.
A colour touchscreen: 6.1-inch for the less costly Kluger GX, and 8.0-inch for the GXL and Grande. Bluetooth connectivity for phone calls and audio streaming. An audio system with iPod, Aux and USB inputs, and six speakers.
Controls on the steering wheel for the audio system and your phone.
Seating for seven people.
Headlamps that switch on automatically in low light. Daytime running lights near the headlamps, which make your car more visible to others.
Aluminium alloy wheels (which are lighter and more stylish than steel wheels), and a full-sized spare wheel.
Seven airbags. Electronic stability control, which can help control a skid or a slide and is mandatory on new cars. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Kluger safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
The Kluger is covered by a five-year, unlimited warranty.