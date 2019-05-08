2020 Toyota Kluger review

I like driving - will I enjoy this car? Expand Section

The Kluger is a pleasure to drive provided you respect its bulk and refrain from forcing the pace.



The pleasure comes from how comfortable and quiet it is to travel in. It’s like driving a luxury limousine.



But it’s also a big and heavy car, so while it’s nicely stable through corners it is not particularly agile in and out of corners. Quick direction changes are not what the Kluger likes, and it will tell you so in the way its body rolls from side to side.



If you are driving near the limits of tyre grip, the Kluger’s stability control system also intrudes more on the driving experience than those in most cars. Sometimes it will disconcert you by cutting power for a moment, rather than stabilising the car in a more subtle fashion.



The V6 gives the Kluger great performance, especially when you encourage the smooth engine to spin up. The eight-speed gearbox that arrived in February 2017 helps you do this, allowing the engine to attain and hold its best power more easily. The current Kluger feels more responsive than its pre-update predecessor, which had a slightly less powerful V6 and six-speed gearbox, and it’s the extra ratios in the gearbox that make most difference.



The 19-inch tyres on the Grande bring you marginally better steering response and accuracy than the 18s on other Klugers, but they diminish ride quality and puncture resistance on rough or gravel roads. The upgraded Kluger retains the Australian-tuned chassis of the car it replaces.



All-wheel drive versions of the Kluger are designed for off-bitumen driving rather than off-road driving: think gravel, dirt or snow-covered roads, and farm tracks. (You can even press a Snow button near the gear selector, which reduces the chance of wheelspin on slippery surfaces.)