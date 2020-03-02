2020 Skoda Octavia RS iV revealed

Skoda has finally pulled the wraps off its new Octavia RS iV, revealing what things look like for the performance mid-sizer now that it’s a plug-in hybrid.

The good news is its electrified powertrain will deliver a combined maximum output of 180kW and 400Nm, 20Nm more than the current RS245 model, thanks to a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine teaming with an electric motor.

Separately, the electric motor produces 85kW and 330Nm while the petrol engine is claimed to make 110kW. They will both drive the front wheels exclusively and a six-speed dual clutch transmission.

Despite the extra torque, the lithium-ion battery, rated at 13kWh, and the extra weight required for such a system, might explain why acceleration to 100km/h now takes 7.3 seconds. That’s over half a second slower than the 6.6sec the current Octavia RS245 model needs.

Still, the Octavia has made some impressive gains in efficiency. It’s claimed to achieve up to 60km on battery power alone, tested on a WLTP cycle, and it passes Euro 6d emissions which will be enforced in 2021.

As for handling, other than Skoda sharing its progressive steering will complement “typical” RS suspension tuning that will “cater to energetic driving styles,” there’s not much else to say about its chassis.

Brothers in arms: The new VW Mk8 Golf GTI

Elsewhere on the Octavia, which will come in sedan and wagon form, you’ll find RS-specific LED fog lights, red brake calipers and black 18-inch alloys to suit its unique bumper, aero flaps and diffuser. It also comes with black exterior accenting and the option to upgrade the wheels to 19 inches.

Sports seats feature inside the cabin that’s redesigned around a large centre screen and a simplified centre stack. There’s also a new toggle-style gear selector that echoes what we’ve seen in the new Golf GTI.

No details on the car’s market launch were available at the time of press, but we’ve reached out to Skoda Oz for further details.