Honda has increased the price of the Honda Odyssey people mover by up to $5110 as part of the 2021 model year's introduction which includes doors that open when you wave your hand, integrated Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and additional driver assistance technology.

The update is important for the Odyssey as it strives to retain its crown as Australia’s most popular privately-owned people-mover against the hard charging 2021 Kia Carnival.

The 2021 Honda Odyssey range kicks off at $44,210 for the new Vi L7 and increases to $51,150 for the range-topping Vi LX7. The former is $5110 more expensive than the 2020 Honda Odyssey VTi that it replaces, while the Vi LX7 represents a price increase of $2410 over the previous VTi-L. Honda's badge changes bring the Odyssey in line with the company's new naming protocol introduced on the 2020 Honda CR-V range, which also saw the VTi badge reserved exclusively for turbo models.

New for 2021

Equipment-wise, the Honda Odyssey's infotainment system now features a bigger floating 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard on all models.

‘Honda Sensing’ safety and driver assistance is now also standard. It includes forward-collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and road departure mitigation that senses if you’re about to veer off-road even when there are no lines.

MORE Honda Odyssey news, specs and reviews

Other standard features include second-row reclining captain’s chairs, leather-appointed seat trim, one-touch power-sliding doors on both sides, LED headlights, heated front seats, blind-spot monitor and rear-cross traffic alert.

The range-topping Vi LX7 is priced at $51,150, an increase of $2410 over the model it replaces. Standard equipment includes new gesture-controlled power sliding doors, an automatic power tailgate with kick sensor, driver memory seats and ambient footwell lighting for the second row.

Styling-wise the 2021 Odyssey's changes are subtle: redesigned front and rear bumpers, grille, bonnet, headlights and alloy wheels.

There is also a new colour option, Obsidian Blue (below).

The front-drive Honda Odyssey's 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT) continue unchanged. The engine's outputs are 129kW/225Nm.