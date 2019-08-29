2021 Kia Carnival sneak preview

Kia has hinted at the form its updated fourth-generation Carnival people mover will take when it hits the market in 2021.

A global reveal is expected next month in which Kia will showcase the 2021 Carnival, along with its new updates to in-car technology and safety systems.

These updates will ensure that Kia hangs onto the best-selling people mover accolade, a title it’s long-held over its Honda Odyssey, Toyota Granvia, Hyundai iMax and Volkswagen Multivan rivals.

Read next: Should I buy an SUV or a People-mover?

South Korea will go to the Carnival first later this year, which likely means an Australian touch-down of early 2021.

The new design is dominated by a strong character line that’s formed at the headlights of the new minivan, which then extends alongside the car.

Kia calls the new Carnival as a ‘Grand Utility Vehicle’, which is actually a pretty apt description of the five-door, eight-seat family wagon which is one of the local arm's best-selling cars.

READ MORE: Seven-seat large SUV comparison review

Other characteristics like chrome trim surrounding the roof and a ‘tiger-nose’ grille will ensure the new Carnival connects better to the design language of Kia’s current range of cars.

2020 Kia Carnival

This next generation will be built on top of an all-new platform that it will share with the recently announced Sorento facelift.

This should mean a reflection of the Sorento's 2.2-litre diesel and 3.5-litre V6 engine options, though we'll know for sure in July.

MORE Kia Carnival 2020 range review. specs and photos

Currently, the front-wheel-drive Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel or 3.3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine options.

More than two million Kia Carnivals have been sold since the genesis of the nameplate in 1998.