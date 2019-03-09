Hyundai has given the world a sneak preview of its facelifted 2021 Hyundai i30 ahead of its global unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show next Month.

In terms of teaser photos previewing facelifted cars, Hyundai has been remarkably generous with these revealing photos. The entire front apron is on display, and given we don't expect any great sheetmetal changes they may as well have revealed the whole thing

Looking like it’s been ripped right from the racetrack, the much more aggressive-looking i30 features sharply designed edges on the front bumper, new grille mesh and wears a low chin spoiler likely reserved for the N Line trim variation.

Speaking of which, you can expect the everyday run-of-the-mill i30 to be toned down somewhat, but nonetheless we’re excited to see whether the mean styling continues around the rest of the car.

The headlights stay fairly familiar in overall shape to its predecessor but score an aggressive V-shaped LED daytime running light arrangement for 2021.

As for the rest of the car, while you can’t see it from these images the rear of the car is said to feature a revised rear bumper, refreshed taillight cluster and new wheel designs.



Current generation Hyundai i30 N Line

Inside, the facelifted i30 is expected to score a couple new screens in the form of a fully-digital instrument cluster and new 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

The third generation i30 dates back to 2016 and has since been surpassed by a number of its rivals like the Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3 and Ford Focus.

Expect to catch the newly facelifted Hyundai i30 at the Geneva Motor Show which kicks off from March 2, and we’ll hopefully see the car itself touching Down Under before the end of 2020.