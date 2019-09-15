2020 Hyundai i30 review

How is it for carrying stuff? Expand Section

The i30 has pockets in each door for carrying odds and ends, and a binnacle under the armrest between the front seats.



The boot is slightly larger than the previous i30, now displacing 395 litres (up 17 litres). That’s good for a small hatchback.



The i30 N Fastback’s boot holds up to 436 litres.



The rear seats can be folded 60-40, and you can adjust the height of the boot floor. At its lower setting, capacity is maximised but there is a large step up to the rear of folded seatbacks. Raising the floor gives you a flatter extended-load space.