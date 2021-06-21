Snapshot
- 767 Lambda V6 engines affected
- Cars sold between January 27 to April 25
- Kia currently contacting affected owners
Kia has issued a recall notice for its 2021 Sorento MQ4 and Carnival KA4 vehicles over a potential fuel leak problem, only affecting those with the 3.5-litre V6 Lambda engine fitted.
A total of 767 vehicles are involved, sold between January 27 and April 25, 2021, with the source of the issue coming from a potentially damaged fuel supply pipe during manufacturing, leading to a possibly fuel leak in the engine bay.
A fuel leak could lead to a fire, causing a high risk of injury to occupants of the car as well as those around it.
Kia is contacting all affected owners and is offering to inspect and repair the vehicles free of charge, also encouraging anyone who is concerned about their vehicle to contact their nearest dealer or call Kia Motors Australia on 13 15 42.
A list of VINs can be found here.
