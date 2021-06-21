Subscribe
News

Kia recalls Sorento and Carnival

767 vehicles fitted with the V6 Lambda could suffer fuel leak

21 Jun 2021
Jordan Mulach
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Kia Sorento
Gallery2

Snapshot

  • 767 Lambda V6 engines affected
  • Cars sold between January 27 to April 25
  • Kia currently contacting affected owners

Kia has issued a recall notice for its 2021 Sorento MQ4 and Carnival KA4 vehicles over a potential fuel leak problem, only affecting those with the 3.5-litre V6 Lambda engine fitted.

A total of 767 vehicles are involved, sold between January 27 and April 25, 2021, with the source of the issue coming from a potentially damaged fuel supply pipe during manufacturing, leading to a possibly fuel leak in the engine bay.

A fuel leak could lead to a fire, causing a high risk of injury to occupants of the car as well as those around it.

Kia Carnival
2

Kia is contacting all affected owners and is offering to inspect and repair the vehicles free of charge, also encouraging anyone who is concerned about their vehicle to contact their nearest dealer or call Kia Motors Australia on 13 15 42.

A list of VINs can be found here.

MORE All Kia stories
MORE Sorento news & reviews
MORE Carnival news & reviews

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

Jordan Mulach
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Jordan Mulach
Cars have been Jordan's passion since before he even understood the concept. Some say he was born with 5W-30 in his veins.
 

We recommend

NEWS

Suzuki Jimny
News

Suzuki recalls Jimny again

Over 4000 units of Suzuki's popular Jimny have been recalled over two faults

2 hours ago
Jordan Mulach
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.