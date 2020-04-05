Kia is pushing on with its performance-leading Stinger flagship for the 2021 model year, bringing updates aimed at improving the large-sized liftback’s safety, tech, design and equipment.

Those additions don’t come for free, though, with prices rising across the four-variant range.

The price for the entry-level Stinger 200S is up by as much as $2000, while the greatest increase is for the 330S model, which is now $2900 more expensive.

Headline additions to the 2021 Kia Stinger include a new 10.25-inch infotainment screen, subtle design updates, slightly more power and a new bi-modal exhaust for V6-powered cars.

Safety is bolstered by a new blind-spot view monitor on the GT-Line and GT variants - as specced on the new Sorento large SUV - as well as an automatic emergency braking mode with junction assist which can detect oncoming traffic obstacles at intersections.

As before, the 2021 Stinger range will comprise four variants; the entry-level four-cylinder 200S, 330S, GT-Line and the flagship GT.

The range opens with the 200S and 330S, which now receive LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights as standard.

The higher-spec GT-Line and GT receive dynamic bending LED lights.

The 200S and 330S variants now receive a 4.2-inch colour screen within the instrument cluster (GT-Line and GT cars receive a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster), while all four score native satellite navigation and a new multi-Bluetooth system which can juggle multiple pairings simultaneously.

Further hallmarks of the GT-Line and GT cars include a powered tailgate and a 64-colour ambient lighting system.

Engines for the 2021 Kia Stinger range remain largely unchanged.

The 274kW/510Nm 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 carries over for the 330S and GT, and has been boosted by 2kW thanks to a new bi-modal exhaust system.

The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is unchanged, offering 182kW and 353Nm in 200S and GT-Line specifications.

Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and send power the rear wheels only.

Kia remains committed to the car, despite initially not knowing how it would be received upon its 2017 release.

“Since launching the Stinger into an uncertain market the results have been consistently pleasing,” said Kia Australia chief executive Damien Meredith.

“Australians have always loved and desired a performance edge to their family transport, and in the Stinger they have the joy of driving enthusiastically and the confidence of safe family touring.

“With the inclusion of new technology and upgrading of existing safety and convenience features, buyers looking for that rare combination of enjoyment and practicality have even more reason to consider a Stinger.”

2021 Kia Stinger Australian pricing

Stinger 200S - $49,450

Stinger GT-Line - $57,230

Stinger 330S - $53,330

Stinger GT - $63,260

All listed prices exclude on-road costs.