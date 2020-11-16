Lexus has brought a range of updates to the new 2021 RC sports line-up which goes on sale today, highlighted by changes to the powertrain, safety, equipment and suspension.

Two engine options remain in the range, with the RC 300 retaining its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder with 180kW/350Nm and the RC 350 keeping its 3.5-litre naturally-aspirated V6 with 232kW/380Nm.

Both powerplants receive an eight-speed automatic transmission, which has been updated with new adaptive control software which can better predict shift points.

In Normal mode, the transmission will favour a high gear for ultimate fuel saving, while in Sports modes it will better react to sharp braking by downshifting simultaneously.

Further changes to the driving experience involve an update to the rear suspension, which is now lighter but remains rigid thanks to an increased diameter anti-roll bar and aluminium upper control arms.

Gone is the foot-operated parking brake, too, finally replaced by an electric switch.

A new all-speed radar active cruise control is fitted as standard on all cars in the range and is able to adapt to all speed changes, including coming to a complete halt and starting off again on its own.

Standard fare on all cars includes heated and ventilated power front seats, dual-zone climate control, a 10.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 10-speaker Pioneer audio system.

A number of enhancement packs are available, which add items like an upgraded Mark Levinson sound system, sunroof, larger 19-inch alloy wheels and F Sport upgrades (if that pack is selected).

The Lexus Safety System+ comes as standard on all cars and includes autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, radar active cruise control, automatic high beam, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind-spot monitor, lane change alert and rear cross-traffic alert.

Lexus Australia chief executive Scott Thompson said these upgrades “further the Lexus reputation for making regular and thoughtful improvements to our entire range.”

"The advanced technology and engineering in the Lexus RC ensure that every journey prioritises driver connection, dynamic performance and safety."

The upgrades come at a minimal extra outlay of $100 added on each variant.

2021 Lexus RC pricing

RC300 Luxury – $67,990

RC300 F Sport – $75,736

RC350 Luxury – $70,736

RC350 F Sport – $78,736

All prices exclude on-road costs

