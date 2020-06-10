Australian pricing for the 2021 Lexus IS sedan has been confirmed, revealing a new entry price point for the updated model. It’s available to pre-order now ahead of a November 6 arrival.

Starting at $61,500 for the entry grade Lexus IS300 Luxury, which is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine(180kW/350Nm), the range extends all the way to the naturally aspirated V6-powered (232kW/380Nm) Lexus IS350 F Sport for $75,000, with an enhancement pack costing an extra $3100.

In between the 300 and 350 is the Lexus IS300h, with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine (with 221Nm) and an electric motor (300Nm) to help things along (total 164kW).

MORE Lexus steps up the Encore performance

The IS300h retails from $64,500, though can cost up to $76,100 if optioned in F Sport specification with an Enhancement Pack.

The aforementioned F Sport spec, alongside the Luxury spec, are both available on either 300 or 300h, though the 350 is an F Sport-only proposition.

As you’d expect, the Luxury grade is fitted out with comfort-focussed features such as a new swing-valve shock absorber design to improve ride, or design elements to exhibit a touch of class.

The F Sport variants are, as the name suggests, more focussed on aggro styling and dynamic driving, with adaptive suspension dampers and five drive modes from Eco to Sport+.

Being the higher of the two grades, the F Sport also gets features like driver-seat memory settings, ventilated front seats, and an 8.0-inch TFT instrument screen like the one in the Lexus LFA supercar.

The focus on ‘sport’ in the new Lexus IS, which was revealed globally in mid-2020, comes down to a planned symbiosis with Lexus’ other, more executive or luxurious models, says Lexus Australia boss Scott Thompson.

“An intense focus on evocative design, imaginative technology and leading driving dynamics will help ensure a new generation of Lexus customers are welcomed into IS sports sedan ownership," Thompson says.

"The sports focus of the new IS, alongside the luxurious ES, together deliver two distinct personalities for Lexus customers to select from in this segment."

In terms of cosmetics, the IS F Sport models also boast 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, plus a specific body kit and spoiler, F Sport scuff plates and badging, as well as LED headlamps.

Standard across the entire 2021 IS range, however, are five ‘firsts’ for Lexus models in Australia. Intersection turning assist, emergency steering assist, automated collision notification, SOS call, and stolen vehicle tracking are all now included for more assistance in situations where things could go wrong, or already have.

Finally, something previous Lexus owners may find comforting is the standardisation of a 10.3-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, replacing the old system that required a Bluetooth connection and use of a decidedly odd trackpad.

NOW READ Hefty CO2 tax would hit performance cars hard