2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito and Valente price and specification

Mercedes-Benz has introduced model year updates to its Vito and Valente van ranges with more safety, subtle design tweaks and more user-friendly infotainment. The model ranges have also been simplified, and prices have risen across the board.

The Vito range is separated into three variants based on engine size. The Vito 111 CDI begins at $42,900 (up $3820), the 116 CDI replaces the previous 114 CDI and starts at $53,900 and the range-topping 119 CDI starts at $62,150 (up $8010 over the previous 119 CDI).

The Valente (people mover) now costs $65,800, which is $4950 higher than MY2020.

Read next Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Review

The Vito/Valente vans compete against the Renault Trafic, Mitsubishi Express, Hyundai iLoad, Ford Transit, Toyota HiAce and Volkswagen Transporter, though prices are generally more expensive than its rivals. While prices have risen with the MY2021 update, the new Vito range does have additional equipment to potentially justify the increase.

The Vito is the smallest van Mercedes-Benz offers – along with its Valente people moving counterpart – and both score updated looks via a new chrome front grille (on all variants bar the entry-level 111 CDI), new 7.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, higher-definition reversing camera, sporty ‘turbine’ air vents along with updated ‘Caluma’ fabric upholstery and piano black trim on all vans but the entry-level 111 CDI.

The vans’ safety has also been boosted, though much of it remains an extra-cost option.

Read next: Mercedes-Benz X Class: What the tradies think

The 119 CDI short-wheelbase has been dropped and is now only available in medium and long wheelbases. It also benefits from intelligent LED headlights that can spread high-beam light automatically to suit conditions and adaptive cruise control. The latter is a $1500 option for the rest of the Vito range.

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection is standard across the entire range.

A digital rear-view mirror that aids rear vision can be optioned for $900.

Standard safety now includes lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring, which joins Crosswind Assist and Attention Assist.

Three turbocharged diesel drivetrains power the updated Vito/Valente range. The entry-level 111 CDI gets an 84kW/270Nm 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine which drives the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. Vito 116 CDI and Valente are powered by a 120kW/380Nm 2.1-litre turbodiesel which drives the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic. The range-topping 119 CDI features the same 2.1-litre turbodiesel but with higher 140kW/440Nm outputs.

Vito 111 CDI Panel Van Vito 116 CDI Panel Van Vito 119 CDI Panel Van Vito 116 CDI Crew Cab Vito 119 CDI Crew Cab Valente Body SWB/LWB MWB/LWB MWB/LWB MWB/LWB MWB/LWB MWB Drive FWD RWD RWD RWD RWD RWD No. of cylinders 4 4 4 4 4 4 Displacement (cm) 1598 2143 2143 2143 2143 2143 Rated output (kW) 84 120 140 120 140 120 Rated torque (Nm) 270 380 440 380 440 380 Transmission 6-spd manual 7G-TRONIC 7G-TRONIC 7G-TRONIC 7G-TRONIC 7G-TRONIC Permissible gross weight (Kg) 3050 3050 3050 3050 3050 3100 Payload (Kg)

1260/1198 1095/1060 1062/1027 862/837 829/804 752 Towing capacity (braked/unbraked) (Kg) 2000/750 2500/750 2500/750 2500/750 2500/750 2500/750 Cargo Volume 5.5/6.6 6.0/6.6 6.0/6.6 3.6/4/1 3.6/4/1 n/a Number of Seats 2/3 optional 2/3 optional 2/3 optional 5/6 optional 5/6 optional 8 MRLP Incl. GST

$42,900/$45,100 $53,900/$56,100 $62,150/$64,350 $58,300/$60,500 $66,550/$68,750 $65,800

A range of new paint colours and wheel designs round out the changes to the 2021 Mercedes-Benz van range.

Read next Mitsubishi Express returns as rebadged Renault Trafic

"The versatility of Vito really sets it apart,” said Dianne Tarr, managing director of Mercedes-Benz vans.

“In Australia, examples of its use include an RACV home and roadside assist vehicle, an Australian Post delivery van, an Optus technical service vehicle and as a trusted tool for many smaller business operations like florists or even mobile fitness instructors.

Read next Your guide to new car prices in Australia

“It is a genuine trade specialist and fleet all-rounder for a wide range of different customers.”

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz Vito and Valente are both on sale now.

2021 Mercedes-Benz van pricing

Vito 111 CDI SWB - $42,900

Vito 111 CDI LWB - $45,100

Vito 116 CDI MWB - $53,900

Vito 116 CDI LWB - $56,100

Vito 119 CDI MWB - $62,150

Vito 119 CDI LWB - $64,350

Vito 116 CDI Crew Cab MWB - $58,300

Vito 116 CDI Crew Cab LWB - $60,500

Vito 119 CDI Crew Cab MWB - $66,550

Vito 119 CDI Crew Cab LWB - $68,750

Valente 116 CDI MWB - $65,800

All prices listed in this story do not include on-road costs.