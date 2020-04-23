Mitsubishi will bring the Express nameplate back to Australia in July, with the Japanese company leveraging its alliance with Renault to launch its own version of the French company’s Trafic medium van – albeit with a few key differences.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but Mitsubishi Australia has confirmed that the Express will launch with a four-variant range encompassing both standard- and long-wheelbase versions, with an automatic and manual version of each.

Two engines will be offered: a 1.6 litre twin-turbo diesel for vans with the six-speed manual and a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel with Adblue for those fitted with the six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Full specifications for power, torque and fuel economy have yet to be announced, but we would expect them to align closely with those of the Renault Trafic, which makes 103kW and 340Nm with the twin-turbo 1.6 and 125kW and 380Nm with the 2.0-litre. Average fuel economy for the Renaults comes in at 6.2L/100km and 7.3L/100km respectively.

Load space comes in at 5.2 cubic metres for the short wheelbase and 6.0 cubic metres for the long wheelbase, with tow capacity topping out at 2000kg for manual models, 1715kg for the SWB auto and 1630kg for the LWB auto.

Express v Traffic differences

So what will set the Express apart from its Renault-badged cousin? We expect the Mitsubishi will come in as the cheaper alternative, given its less generous standard equipment list. Dual sliding doors and rear barn doors will be factory-fit on all Express variants, but don’t expect a two-row crew variant or alloy wheels.

Photos of the European-market Express also suggest it won’t come with the cargo bulkhead that’s available in the Trafic.

Safety-wise, stability control, five airbags (including side and curtain), dusk-sensing headlamps and rain-sensing wipers will be standard, but only the automatic model will get a reversing camera. The camera’s display is located in the rearview mirror, which indicates to us that the infotainment head unit for Australia will be more basic than the integrated navigation system used in the Trafic, and will likely be similar to that shown in the below press shot.

As is usual for commercial vans, just a few colours will be offered: red, black, silver and the perennial favourite, white. Upholstery will be basic black fabric on all Express variants.

PRICING

Pricing for the Mitsubishi Express will be announced closer to the van’s local launch in July.