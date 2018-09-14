WhichCar
What do tradies think of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class?

By David Bonnici, 29 Jan 2020 Car Advice

We visited a building site to see if Mercedes’ dual-cab ute will be accepted as an everyday work vehicle

Mercedes-Benz X-Class: What the tradies think

The dual-cab market in Australia is booming right now as more and more Aussies seek a vehicle that can satisfy the demands of both the working week and family weekends.

The latest entrant into the market is the Mercedes-Benz X-Class that, despite the badge, has all the ruggedness to take on old-firm pickups such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

The X-Class shares its bones with the Nissan Navara but has been re-engineered from the ground up resulting in a vastly different ute with enhanced suspension, powertrain, brakes and active safety equipment.

Read next: 4x4 trip Search for the centre of Australia

Mercedes-Benz has been talking about the lifestyle aspects of the X-Class which is great for the weekend, but what about the rest of the week as an everyday work vehicle?

We took an upper-spec X-Class 250d Power to a Melbourne building site to ask some ute-driving tradies if the Mercedes-Badge is likely to find work on building sites around the country.

As the video shows, they came up with some interesting insights.

