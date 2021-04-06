2021 Nissan Juke pricing and features: ST-L+, Ti colour upgrades announced

The 2021 Nissan Juke has debuted with a new trim grade, dubbed ST-L+, and given its Ti version a dash of new colour for good measure.

The small SUV's new styling has been added to the Japanese carmaker’s four-strong line-up of Juke trims, joining the ST, ST+, ST-L and Ti – the latter of which has also received a fresh new colour option called ‘Ti Energy Orange’.

The Juke ST-L+ includes many of the same features as the standard ST-L, such as 19-inch alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting, a 7.0-inch Advanced Drive Assist Display (ADAD), and 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Where the ST-L+ differs is that it also now includes a part-leather-accented seat trim finished in white, complemented by a white leather-accented dashboard, knee pad, door trims and front armrest.

In contrast, the driver and front passenger headrest finisher, centre console and front door trim are finished in black chrome.

It also features a pair of Bose UltraNearfield speakers integrated into both front-seat headrests.

The Ti Energy Orange offers buyers a new interior option when choosing the range-topping Juke model – at no extra cost than the existing Ti trim.

While the current Ti model sports Alcantara-trimmed seats, as well as an Alcantara dashboard, knee pad and door panels, the Ti Energy Orange replaces those items with orange and black leather-accented seats, and an orange leather-accented dashboard, knee pad, door trims and front armrest, which the manufacturer claims gives it a “more eye-catching treatment”.

Designed to sit alongside the existing Ti model, the equipment lists are pretty much the same, including 19-inch Akari alloy wheels, follow-me-home headlights, illuminated ‘Juke’ entry kick plates and eight-speaker Bose Personal Plus audio.

Before on-road costs, the ST-L+ will set you back $35,140 (MSRP) compared to $33,940 (MSRP) for the ST-L, while the Ti Energy Orange remains priced the same as the standard Ti at $36,490.

Trim specifications

ST-L+ (in addition to ST-L specification)

Design

19-inch alloy wheels

Door and centre ambient lighting

Black part cloth/part white and black leather-accented trim

White leather-accented dashboard, knee pad, door trim and front armrest

Black chrome driver and front passenger headrest finisher

Black chrome centre console and front door trim

Safety

Moving Object Detection

Intelligent Cruise Control

Intelligent Around-View® Monitor

Connectivity

7.0-inch TFT/Advanced Drive Assist Display (ADAD), driver’s binnacle

Rear USB port for charging

Eight-speaker BOSE Personal Plus

Comfort/Convenience

Drive modes (Eco/Standard/Sport)

Electric park brake with auto-hold

Intelligent Key with push button engine start

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Rain-sensing front wipers

Seating

Leather accented steering wheel and shift knob

Part cloth/leather-accented seat trim

Ti Energy Orange

Comfort/Convenience

Follow-me-home headlights

Privacy glass

Seating

All the Alcantara trim is replaced with leather-accented trim finished in Energy Orange / Black

Full leather-accented seating

Black chrome centre console, front door trim and headrest finisher

Shark-fin antenna

Illuminated ‘JUKE’ entry kick plates

19-inch Akari alloy wheels

Connectivity

Eight-speaker Bose Personal Plus audio

Safety

Tyre-pressure-monitoring system

2021 Nissan Juke pricing

Juke ST – $27,990

Juke ST+ – $30,740

Juke ST-L – $33,940

Juke ST-L+ – $35,140 (new)

Juke Ti – $36,490 (Energy Orange interior, new)

Prices exclude on-road costs

