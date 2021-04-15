2021 Porsche Taycan added to Track Experience

The 2021 Porsche Taycan has been added to the German automaker’s Track Experience in Australia.

Drivers wanting to take part in the Precision and Precision Plus programs on offer with Porsche Down Under can now experience the marque’s first all-electric sportscar.

Since April 10 the Taycan has taken to the track at Mount Cotton in Queensland.

The Taycan 4S is now available for customers to drive as part of selected modules. The Taycan Turbo also makes an appearance, serving as a hot lap car for ride-alongs during Precision Plus days.

"Our first group of guests for the year did not know that Taycan had been introduced to the program. It was fantastic to see their reactions after driving it," said Toni Andreevski, Director of Marketing and Motorsport at Porsche Cars Australia.

Porsche launched the new Taycan in Australia earlier this year, with three models available for the local market; the Porsche Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S.

To book an experience with Porsche visit: porscheevents.com.au/Track-Experience

MORE: Taycan news and reviews

MORE: All Porsche stories