Subaru has unveiled its 2021 BRZ alongside Toyota’s new GR 86 at a local launch in Japan.

It’s the first time we’ve seen the BRZ in a right-hand drive format, as the sporty coupe has previously only been previewed in left-hand drive, when it was revealed for the US market back in December 2020.

Both the Subaru and the Toyota will be powered by the same horizontally-opposed 2.4-litre boxer engine, which produces 173kW and 250Nm.

Likewise, both cars will tip the scale at 1270 kilograms, and feature a chassis with a claimed 50 per cent more torsional rigidity than the previous BRZ and 86.

While both cars seem to be nigh-on identical, Subaru has made the BRZ stand out from its twin sibling by also launching the coupe with several factory and dealer fitted performance parts, some of which are STI branded, for the Japanese domestic market.

These include; a host of aero-focussed performance parts such as a more aggressive front splitter, extended side sills, a sharp-looking rear diffuser, roof-mounted aero strip, a smaller lip spoiler, a set of front and rear wheel arch canards and a large swan-neck spoiler hewn from carbon fibre.

Other sportier options available for the BRZ are a second set of LED running lights attached to the front bar’s air ducts, a performance rear muffler with redesigned exhaust tips, 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels, and an STI-branded front strut brace for the car’s engine bay.

Subaru Australia hasn’t yet confirmed whether or not these performance parts will be made available for the local market when the new BRZ is launched at the end of this year.

However, given the popularity of the factory and dealer fitted options available for the moniker’s outgoing generation, we’d hazard a guess these new parts will be added to Subaru’s Aussie catalogue in the future.





