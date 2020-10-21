Subaru recalls 2021 Outback

Subaru Australia has issued a recall for 256 examples of its 2021 Outback SUV, due to an issue with the electronic brake booster.

According to Subaru, the new model's brake booster may not have been set up correctly, which may render cruise control inoperable.

The Japanese automaker said the issue also has the potential to cause other problems such as flattening the car’s battery, the brake light remaining on even when the brakes are not being applied, the brakes requiring more pressure in order to stop the vehicle, and an increase in the vehicle's stopping distance.

Subaru will be contacting the owners of affected Outbacks and asking them to arrange a time to take their vehicles to an authorised Subaru dealership for an inspection.

If a fault with the brake booster is identified, it will be repaired by Subaru free of charge.

Anyone seeking more information about the issue can contact Subaru Australia's Customer Relations Team on 1800 22 66 43.

Subaru has also compiled a list of the affected vehicles' VIN numbers, which can be viewed here.

