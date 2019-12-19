Subaru has treated its XV to a mid-life makeover, adding new technology, a light facelift and more hybrid choices to the popular small SUV line-up.

Introduced in 2018, the current generation XV has been a strong selling model for Subaru in an SUV-hungry market, with the underpinnings of the capable Impreza providing its basis.

Against the likes of the incredibly popular Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, and Mitsubishi ASX, the XV trails with around half the number of sales (around 1000 per month vs 500), but in a packed small SUV segment the XV is in the upper end, and provides a quarter of Subaru’s custom.

While electrification is only a recent addition to the Subaru arsenal, the XV range is set to double its hybrid variant offerings in Australia… to two.

What was simply the XV Hybrid variant is now split into XV Hybrid L and Hybrid S, the former being a $35,490 offering, and similarly priced to the outgoing 2020 XV Hybrid. The 2021 XV Hybrid S becomes the range-topper, though with a $40,790 price tag.

The two hybrid variants will also gain a feature called e-Active Shift Control, which senses the acceleration and G forces of the car to set the optimum engine speed (via the CVT gearbox) for a more responsive corner exit, or to improve engine braking on a hill descent.

Subaru's e-Active Shift Control function is activated when one of the Hybrid variants is put into S mode via the SI-Drive control system, which is now standard across the entire Subaru XV range.

The rest of the range is also given plenty of attention in the latest update, from the simple addition of power folding door mirrors on the base XV 2.0i AWD (on top of the addition of SI-Drive), to the plethora of new features the range-topping Hybrid S boasts.

The entire range also benefits from a suspension retune, which tweaks spring shapes at the front end to move more smoothly and, Subaru says, improve comfort and handling. New 17-and 18-inch wheels are available for each variant, the S and Hybrid S scoring the larger of the two.

In addition, the front bumper, fog light housing, and grille has been reshaped, while two exterior colour options change from Sunshine Orange and Quartz Blue Pearl to replacements Plasma Yellow Pearl and Horizon Blue Pearl respectively.

The range now starts at $29,690 for the Subaru XV 2.0i, though the slightly higher spec L variant is $31,990. These are $450 and $380 price hikes respectively, compared to their 2020 predecessors.

Stepping up from the base and L variants, and the XV Premium scores heated door mirrors, while also gaining Subaru’s more extensive safety ‘Vision Assist’ suite. This adds a blind spot monitor, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, and a front view monitor. The Subaru XV 2.0i Premium now costs $34,590, which is a hefty $1170 more than the MY2020 version.

The top non-hybrid XV 2.0i S model now scores Subaru’s X-Mode for better off-road or snow driving settings, plus front and side view monitoring, and some creature comforts including a memory driver’s seat, auto-dipping and folding mirrors, and visual updates such as gloss black console panelling and a stitched binnacle visor. The Subaru XV 2.0i-S AWD costs $37,290 now, $760 more than before.

Moving up to the ‘base’ Hybrid L, for $35,490, and the list of goodies includes the previously mentioned e-Active Shift Control, X-Mode, Subaru’s EyeSight tech, rain-sensing wipers, a leather steering wheel, and power-folding door mirrors.

The higher-spec Hybrid S ($40,790) adds on top of this a two-mode version of X-Mode, as well as the same Vision Assist suite as the XV Premium, leather-accented power seats with heating and position memory, sports pedals, unique interior accents, slightly larger 18-inch wheels, and an electric sunroof.

Subaru Australia's newly appointed general manager Blair Read calls the mid-life update a “formidable list of technology and cosmetic changes.”

He says the Hybrid’s popularity in its debut year among buyers has prompted the slight diversification of its electrified offerings.

"We are also delighted to offer additional choice within the XV Hybrid range, which has drawn considerable interest from both existing Subaru owners and prospects since the initial variant launched early this year.”

Subaru Australia recommends prospective buyers register interest in the 2021 model range via the Subaru Australia website.

Below is a breakdown of pricing for the entire range, compared with the equivalent in the 2020 model-year line-up.