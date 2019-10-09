Toyota has announced upgrades some of its key SUV models including the big selling RAV4 and LandCruiser Prado for the 2021 model year.

In the case of the RAV4, all the love has gone to the entry-level GX, which gains features found in the pricier GXL including smart keyless entry and ignition, leather-trimmed steering wheel, four additional USB ports and front and rear carpet mats.

But there's no such thing as a free lunch and the changes have resulted in a $450 price jump in the GX petrol versions and the $215 for GX 2WD and AWD hybrids.

All variants are subject to a small price increase with rest of the RAV4 range increasing by $125 for 2021.

2021 Toyota C-HR update

As part of the range refresh, the C-HR small SUV gains some additional active safety features across the board including:

Day and night pedestrian and cyclist protection added to the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system.

Intersection Turn Assistance, which detects oncoming cars when turning right and pedestrians when turning left or right

Emergency Steering Assist, which maintains stability and helps prevent the vehicle swerving into another lane during an emergency steering manoeuvre.

Lane centring assist.

Road-sign assist.

The range-topping CH-R Koba also gets reverse AEB, which works with its rear-cross traffic alert.

There's a slight enhancement of the entry grade C-HR, which gains smart keyless entry and ignition and has been re-designated the C-HR GXL. Pricing revisions also apply for the 2021 C-HR range with increases of $625 and $475 for the GXL and Koba versions respectively.

2020 Toyota LandCruiser Prado update

Toyota’s popular 4WD SUV undergoes the biggest changes for 2021, which include the deletion of the manual versions and the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine receiving the same power-boost as the 2021 HiLux and Fortuner.

It also gains a new infotainment system with a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and MyToyota which adds third party apps such as Waze, AccuWeather and Stitcher.

MORE: Toyota Prado gets major engine upgrade

Other range-wide additions include day and night pedestrian and cyclist protection for the autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system, lane keeping assist and road-sign assist.

The entry-level GX gains rain-sensing wipers, and rubber floor mats that will also be offered for the GXL; The VX and Kakadu get carpet floor mats. At the top of the pack, the range-topping Kakadu also receives paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

MORE: Price rise for 2021 Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series

With the most significant update of the Toyota SUVs, the Prado price increase is correspondingly the largest. Recommended retail pricing for the 2021 Prado is up $2850 across the range and the removal of the most affordable manual option means a jump in the entry-level price of around $4800.

2021 Toyota C-HR pricing

C-HR GXL 2WD petrol - $30,915

C-HR Koba 2WD petrol - $35,165

C-HR Koba 2WD Hybrid - $37,665

C-HR GXL AWD petrol - $32,915

C-HR Koba AWD petrol - $37,165

2021 Toyota RAV4 pricing

RAV4 GX petrol manual $32,695

RAV4 GX petrol auto $34,695

RAV4 GX hybrid $37,070

RAV4 GXL petrol auto $37,415

RAV4 GXL hybrid $39,915

RAV4 Cruiser auto $40,915

RAV4 Cruiser hybrid $43,415

RAV4 Edge $48,915

2021 Toyota LandCruiser Parado pricing