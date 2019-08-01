2021 Toyota Fortuner first look

Toyota has unmasked running changes to the seven-seat stablemate of its newly-updated HiLux dual-cab ute - the Fortuner large SUV.

The facelifted off-road five-door seven-seat large 4x4 SUV will get a redesigned front and rear end, a bump in power output and a boost to its towing capacity when it arrives in Australia alongside the HiLux in late August.

Toyota says the updated premium styling now better reflects its purpose as an urban transporter as well as a rugged off-roader, though whether that duality is apparent in its drive experience remains to be seen.

We’ll see a revised 2.8-litre turbo four-cylinder under the bonnet, enabling maximum power outputs of 150kW/500Nm compared to those of the old; 130kW/450Nm.

Toyota claims the engine componentry changes ensure the Fortuner will offer greater fuel economy, and will also allow for an upgraded 3100kg towing capacity.

GX, GXL and Crusade spec grades will remain, with each using a unique front grille surround. All now run slimmer LED headlights, a restyled front bar and new foglamps.

Inside, the Fortuner now gets an 8.0-inch Android Auto/Apple CarPlay enabled touchscreen that includes voice activation capabilities.

Satellite navigation and digital radio is available at an extra cost, and is included with GXL and Crusade variants.



The Fortuner's interior should look similar to that of the newly-updated HiLux (above)

Little else is said about the interior and no photos were supplied, so stay tuned for further developments as they come.

The Fortuner was introduced to the Australian market in 2015 but couldn’t quite grasp the sales stronghold that its HiLux ute twin could achieve, struggling to put up a fight against its Isuzu MU-X, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport rivals.

A common complaint of the previous Fortuner was that it wasn’t as comfortable on-road as some of its less-rugged alternatives.

Toyota reckons it addresses some of those concerns with the new Fortuner, though.

"Customers will appreciate the extra performance from the high-torque engine, coupled with impressive fuel economy, smoothness and quietness - whether they're on the school run or heading into the great outdoors," vice president of sales and marketing Sean Hanley said.

The new Fortuner will arrive in Australia in August.

