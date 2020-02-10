The fifth-generation Nissan Pathfinder seven-seat SUV looks to have packed up its ageing predecessor’s urban pad and is heading bush, if a very brief official teaser is any guide.

The six-second video provides hope that the all-new Pathfinder will again bring the kind of ruggedness associated with its name but was lost when the current generation ditched the ladder-framed 4x4 platform in favour of softer, unibody all-wheel-drive underpinnings.

It’s unlikely the 2022 version will be a ute-based wagon again like the 2005-2013 model was, but the teaser suggests it returns some sport to the SUV moniker.

So what can we glean about the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder in six seconds?

Well, the video suggests it will be happy driving through water, mud and ice for a start.

The overall design seems to be penned to suit North American tastes, with a longer and boxier body not dissimilar to the Hyundai Palisade, and the Pathfinder name spread across the tailgate.

Nissan’s V-Motion design language is also evident, with X-Trail-like tail-lights and narrow headlights, so we're not expecting anything revolutionary on that score.

The engine noise sounds pretty sweet too, although don't rule out the power of post-production sound mixing on that score. The new model is expected to carry over the 2020 Pathfinder's 3.5-litre V6 petrol and four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrains.

The all-new seven-seat Pathfinder can’t come soon enough for Nissan, with the current-generation having first arrived in Australia in 2013.

It was facelifted in 2017, which also brought a more powerful and fuel-efficient V6 engine and improved handling and active safety technology. However, this wasn’t enough to keep it competitive with newer rivals like the Mazda CX-9, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Toyota Kluger that's also set for a new-gen reveal this month.

Last year the Pathfinder finished at number 20 in the large-SUV sales race with just 1118 sold; fewer than the now discontinued Ford Endura (1131) and Holden Acadia (1407).



Nissan hopes the new model has what it takes to revive the marque's fortunes.

We’ll know more at 5am February 5, 2021, when Nissan reveals all, so watch this space.