2022 Peugeot 308 revealed, Australian launch confirmed

Just hours after photos leaked online, the new 2022 Peugeot 308 has been officially revealed – and it's promising to be bigger, safer, smarter, and more efficient.

The new hatch has grown in size, with a longer wheelbase that stretches 55mm beyond the outgoing model, now measuring 2675mm, while the whole car is 107mm longer (4360mm in total).

Peugeot claims that, apart from contributing to a svelter silhouette, the extra length will aid in extra cabin room for rear occupants.

The new 308 also sits 20mm lower than the car it replaces, now standing at 1440mm, which should help with handling characteristics and contribute to a more aerodynamically efficient profile.

The windscreen now sports significantly more rake, while body panels, pillars, mirrors, deflectors, and diffusers all sculpted and contoured to ensure minimal resistance on the move.

All of this aero-focused design has, according to Peugeot, equated to a slippery drag coefficient of just 0.28, which supports the 308’s other major goal – improved economy.

This is the first generation of the 308 to be fitted with plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) powertrains as an option, which has been made possible by the stylish new hatch being based on Stellantis’s EMP2 platform.

The EMP2 architecture, shared with other Stellantis products such as the Vauxhall Grandland X, Citroën DS 7 Crossback and C5 Aircross, has been designed to accommodate a range of electric, petrol and diesel powertrains.

The two new PHEV options for the 308, called the HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 and HYBRID 180 e-EAT8, combine a “PureTech” turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine and a 12.4kWh lithium ion battery pack.

The HYBRID 225 turbo’s four-pot produces 132kW, while the HYBRID 180 turns out 110kW, and the battery pack in both models produces 80kW.

All of this is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Peugeot says both models will be capable of running in pure EV mode for approximately 60 kilometres, and will come equipped with a 3.7kW single-phase charger as standard or an optional 7.4kW single-phase charger.

When charging from a 32A outlet with the 7.4kW charger, Peugeot says the battery pack can be fully charged in one hour and fifty-five minutes.

Other more conventional powertrain options for the 308 include a familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces either 80kW or 95kW, and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel with 95kW.

The 95kW three-cylinder petrol variant will be available with either the eight-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual, while all other ICE variants will be available exclusively with the manual box.

The driver-centric cabin concept of the outgoing 308 has been carried over to this new generation, however, a greater emphasis is placed on interior quality and in-car technology.

A completely new infotainment system, iConnect and iConnect Advanced, offers a suite of features including dual smartphone mirroring, a fully customizable, centrally mounted HD 10.0-inch display, and "OK Peugeot" voice recognition.

iConnect Advanced also comes equipped with third party TomTom smart navigation, which Peugeot claims offers increased navigational performance.

Below the 10.0-inch display is a number of customisable “i-toggle” buttons, which replace the traditional climate control buttons and act as shortcuts to the car’s various features. Owners of Peugeot's newer models will be familiar with these toggle controls.

The dash has again gone fully digital for the new 308. Also measuring 10 inches across, the 3D display will be customizable in a number of different ways and present different information according to the driver’s preference.

Gone is the regular gear selector found in the old 308, as the new model features a rocker-button-style selector that’s slowly but surely becoming vogue in new automatic cars (think Porsche 992 911, VW Mk8 Golf).

Sitting beneath the drive selector is a driving mode button, and depending on the model and the owner’s preference, different driving modes include Electric, Hybrid, Eco, Normal and Sport.

Other interior features include a Focal 10-speaker audio system, wireless smartphone charging, LED ambient lighting and USB ports.

The new 308 will come equipped with Peugeot’s “Drive Assist 2.0 pack”, which the manufacturer claims will add “a further step towards semi-autonomous driving.”

Peugeot's recently redesigned logo and its front facing badge will also act as the radar-guided cruise control's sensor – a popular trick with certain car companies.

The safety suite also includes adaptive cruise control with a “Stop and Go function”, lane keeping assistance, semi-automatic lane changing, an anticipated speed recommendation and curve speed adaptation, which slows the vehicle down according to the angle of a bend.

Other safety and comfort benefits include long-range blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, HD 180-degree reversing camera with integrated cleaning nozzle, 360-degree parking assistance with four cameras (located at the front, rear and sides), proximity hands-free start access, a heated windshield and heated steering wheel.

When will the new 2022 Peugeot 308 come to Australia?

There’s no word on pricing or which models we will get, but Peugeot Australia has confirmed that Australia will be getting the new 308, and its expected in the first quarter of 2022.

